Report: San Diego State guard Nick Boyd to enter transfer portal
According to a report by Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego State guard Nick Boyd has decided to enter the college basketball transfer portal. Zeigler reports that Boyd met with head coach Brian Dutcher on Friday to inform him of the decision.
An unranked recruit of out of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey in the class of 2020, Boyd spent his first four collegiate seasons at Florida Atlantic. As a redshirt sophomore in 2022-23, Boyd started 37 games for the Owls, averaging nine points, four rebounds and two assists per game. He helped Florida Atlantic advance to their first Final Four in school history, knocking down four three-pointers in the national semifinal loss to San Diego State. Boyd was the defender as Lamont Butler knocked down his jump shot to send San Diego State to the National Championship game.
After Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May left to take the same position at Michigan last spring, Boyd was one of several Owl players to enter the transfer portal. Boyd committed to San Diego State in late April and took over the reins for the Aztecs this season following the departure of Lamont Butler.
Boyd started all 31 games for San Diego State this season, playing a career-high 30 minutes per game. He led the Aztecs in points (13.4) and assists (3.9) while shooting 35 percent from three-point range. Boyd settled in as the season went along, scoring in double figures in 11 of San Diego State’s final 13 games of the year. Following the regular season, Boyd was named to the All-Mountain West second team alongside teammate Miles Byrd.
Following San Diego State’s loss to North Carolina in Tuesday’s First Four game, head coach Brian Dutcher was asked about offseason roster construction.
“Obviously, we have to add pieces,” Dutcher said. “We'll look at what we have coming back and find out what our deficiencies are and try to fill some of those deficiencies. We've had pretty good success in the transfer portal. We were taking transfers before the portal existed. So, we've always been able to piece together four-year guys and then add pieces out of the transfer market and find a way to have a good team. So that's the goal again, to retain the players that want to be here and then to add pieces in the portal and continue to keep San Diego State relevant at a national level, and that's what my goal and job as a head coach is.”
Boyd is the first player from San Diego State to announce their departure from the program this offseason. The Aztecs graduate three players from this year’s team who played regular minutes in forward Jared Coleman-Jones and guards Wayne McKinney and Kimo Ferrari. All three spent their final season with San Diego State after playing the beginning of their college careers elsewhere. Senior Reese Waters-Dixon, who missed this season with injury, previously announced his intentions to return to San Diego State for his final season in 2025-26.