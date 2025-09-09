San Diego State basketball lands commitment from underrated California recruit
San Diego State’s basketball team landed its first commitment from the class of 2026 on Monday when three-star small forward Zachary White of Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks picked the Aztecs over several other programs.
White’s commitment was splashed all over social media on the same day the Aztecs released their full schedule.
What went into the decision
White told 247Sports what went into his decision while taking an official visit to campus during the weekend.
"I decided to commit here because of the coaching staff and the bond they have built here," White said. "I felt like they were the best fit for me and I will be able to grow here. The school is in a great environment and has an amazing bond."
White was heavily recruited by West Coast schools, including Washington, Cal, Loyola Marymount and Mountain West rivals New Mexico, UNLV and Nevada.
Who is Zachary White?
The 6-foot-5, 165-pound White is rated 56th nationally among small forwards in the class of 2026 and 21st overall among California players by 247Sports.
White averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 36 games last season, according to MaxPreps.
Notre Dame finished third in the tough Mission League at 5-2 and ended up going 28-8 overall after a loss to Roosevelt in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final.
White’s work ethic
White is just the kind of player sought by coach Brian Dutcher and his staff.
Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times wrote about White’s team-first attitude in January.
“Zachary White of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High has a super power that every coach should appreciate. He blends in with the flashiest players on a court, sometimes almost invisible, but if you watch closely and know the game, he’s the glue that helps the team seal a victory,” Sondheimer wrote.
“He’s like the unsung team manager doing all the little things that a coach takes for granted but can’t do without.”
Sondheimer wrote that White’s defense and rebounding create opportunities for others. That’s exactly where SDSU’s philosophy begins under Dutcher.
“I’m not worried about who’s ranked higher than me,” White told the Times. “I’m just worried about winning and the overall success for everyone. I want everyone to win, not just me.”
The Aztecs are gearing up
Dutcher has once again assembled a loaded roster that was strengthened by the return of guard Miles Byrd and 7-footer Magoon Gwath, the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, for another season.
Expectations are always high at SDSU, which was routed by North Carolina in a First Four matchup during March Madness.