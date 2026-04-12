San Diego State guard Taj DeGourville enters transfer portal

Guard Taj DeGourville of the San Diego State Aztecs has entered the transfer portal, bringing to six the number of Aztecs who are looking for a payday elsewhere or have already found it.

DeGourville entered the portal on Saturday, five days after it opened, indicating that he perhaps discussed his options with the Aztecs before deciding to shop himself around.

He jumped into the portal the same day the Aztecs added Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, a 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward from Sacramento State.

What this means for the Aztecs

DeGourville’s exit is the latest in a big roster turnover following the most disappointing season in program history.

There were big expectations of a deep run in the NCAA Tournament due to having a loaded roster. But the Aztecs failed to win the Mountain West tournament and its automatic bid, and were then snubbed by the selection committee because of a weak resume.

Wing Miles Byrd, the last link to the Aztecs' 2023 Final Four team, announced on Thursday that he’s transferring to Providence for his final season of eligibility.

Other Aztecs in the portal include guard BJ Davis, forwards Miles Heide and Pharoh Compton, and 7-footer Magoon Gwath.

Who is Taj DeGourville?

DeGourville spent two seasons with the Aztecs. He came off the bench in all 31 games as a freshman and then started at point guard in the first five games of the recently concluded season. He lost that job to true freshman Elzie Harrington, who will be one of the key Aztecs returning next season.

The San Diego Union-Tribune has reported that DeGourville became so frustrated with being demoted to a reserve that he stormed past coach Brian Dutcher after being subbed out against Lamar on Dec. 10, after making a defensive error and tore apart his jersey.

The newspaper reported that former SDSU star Jamaal Franklin, who was sitting courtside across from the Aztecs’ bench, ran over and ushered DeGourville to the locker room to cool him off.

DeGourville played in all 33 games and averaged 5.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 19.4 minutes.

With DeGourville’s departure, next season’s starting backcourt appears to be Harrington and redshirt junior Latrell Davis. Dutcher said that if Davis hadn’t redshirted, he would have been an everyday player and the Aztecs would have been an NCAA Tournament team.