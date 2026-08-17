San Diego State lands official visit from rising 2027 big man

Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs will host a pair of 2027 recruiting targets on campus at the end of this month.

Precious Sam, a 3-star big man from Chandler, AZ, locked in an official visit to SDSU the weekend of Aug. 28, according to a report from Dushawn London of 247Sports.

Sam will join King Rachal, a 4-star wing from Chatsworth, CA, on campus that weekend as Dutcher looks to secure two big pieces of the Aztecs' future to close out the month.

Sam locked in official visits to SDSU and Arizona State, which he plans to visit on Sep. 18. Those are the first two known visits for Sam, a 6'11 big man currently playing at Southeastern Prep in Orlando, FL.

Precious Sam, a 6-11 big man in the class of 2027 has locked in official visits to San Diego State and Arizona State, source tells @247sports https://t.co/qO9BCIWtRN pic.twitter.com/VDUHF6OkFV — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) August 15, 2026

Scouting 2027 San Diego State target Precious Sam

Sam is currently ranked No. 159 in the 2027 class at 247Sports' composite rankings, No. 21 among centers and No. 26 in the state of Florida. He played for Paul George Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer and turned heads with a strong showing at Peach Jam, averaging 7.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in five games while shooting 66.7% from the field.

That helped the big man pick up a flurry of offers in late July, including UConn, TCU, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Washington State, Cal, and UNLV. Previously, his only known offer was from Missouri back in June of 2025.

Sam is a late riser, quite literally, having first picked up a basketball in 2020 when he lived in Ghana, Africa. He's very raw offensively but plays with high energy and has enough size and athleticism to make an impact defensively - no doubt a big reason Dutcher and his staff are after the big man.

SDSU has gone after this kind of player before, and it's encouraging they will have him on campus alongside Rachal - a top 50 recruit in the class who would be a huge coup for the Aztecs on the recruiting trail.

Feb 8, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Landing both would give Dutcher a strong foundation to build on in 2027-28, helping them stay relevant in the new-look Pac-12.

What Precious Sam’s visit means for San Diego State recruiting

Rachal and Sam are two of 10 players in the 2027 class that San Diego State has offered, and alongside shooting guard Lyris Robinson (No. 85 at 247) are all strongly in the mix for the Aztecs.

The 2026 class for SDSU is only one player deep in Zach White, a 6'5 forward ranked No. 209 at 247Sports, so replenishing the team's depth with a strong class in 2027 is clearly a high priority for this coaching staff - and landing both Rachal and Sam would be a huge step in the right direction.