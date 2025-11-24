San Diego State men’s basketball drops off poll voters’ radar
The San Diego State men’s basketball team received no votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday, six days after a 108-107, double-overtime home loss to Troy.
The loss was costly in terms of national recognition for the Aztecs. They had 71 points in last week’s poll, good for No. 26 in the AP poll, despite not having played a game in several days. That put them 18 points from breaking into the Top 25.
Utah State is now the only MW school receiving votes. The Aggies have 16 points, good for 34th in the country.
The Aztecs were the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW title in their final season before jumping to the new-look Pac-12, along with Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State.
What it means
San Diego State opened with relatively easy wins at home, 77-45 against Long Beach State and then 73-57 against Idaho State.
But then they ran into a scrappy Troy team that was playing its third game in five days during a swing through Southern California. The Trojans jumped out to a big early lead and had the Aztecs on their heels the whole game. Miles Byrd made a thrilling buzzer-beater from halfcourt to send the game into overtime, but not even two extra sessions helped the Aztecs.
San Diego State will have to start all over in gaining the attention of poll voters, and the road gets significantly harder starting with a game against No. 7 Michigan on Monday night in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.
Big barometer ahead
The Aztecs got 7-foot rim protector Magoon Gwath back against Troy and he responded with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. He had been working his way back from knee surgery in late April.
They’ll need him to come up big this week in Las Vegas. The Aztecs face No. 7 Michigan on Monday night and Oregon on Tuesday night in the Players Era Festival, which pays each of the 18 participants $1 million, with an additional $1 million going to the winner. SDSU’s third opponent will be determined by the results of the first two games.
Michigan remained at No. 7 and Oregon continues to be receiving votes, good for 31 points and a tie for 28th with Georgetown.
After the Players Era Festival, the Aztecs will return to Viejas Arena for games against Utah Valley, Lamar and the Mountain West opener against Air Force.
The Tecs will then have another big test when they head to Phoenix for a neutral-site showdown with Arizona, which has jumped two spots to No. 4.
After a home game against Whittier, the Aztecs will settle into their final season in the Mountain West. Also moving into the new Pac-12 is Gonzaga, which is up one spot to No. 13.