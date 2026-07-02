San Diego State opens near the top of first Pac-12 basketball power rankings

It's been a long time coming, but San Diego State is officially part of the Pac-12 conference as of July 1. While it's not UCLA, USC, or Arizona in the Pac-12, this league still has plenty of men's basketball talent for coach Brian Dutcher and Aztec fans to get excited about.

San Diego State will be joined by multiple familiar foes from the Mountain West - Utah State, Boise State, Colorado State, and Fresno State - while powerhouse Gonzaga comes over from the WCC in what should immediately become a high-level rivalry with SDSU.

The Aztecs are bringing a new-look group into the Pac-12, with two key returners in Tae Simmons and Elzie Harrington joined by a large group of transfers and international recruits. Even with a lack of continuity - and a crushing injury to Rice transfer Nick Anderson - San Diego State still has a real chance to win the Pac-12 in 2026-27, or at least earn a bye in the conference tournament.

Below is a look at where SDSU lands in the first Pac-12 basketball power rankings of the preseason:

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Nov 4, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even in a new conference, Gonzaga still sits atop the mountain. Mark Few, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer, managed to keep three core players from last year's 31-4 team in Braden Huff, Davis Fogle, and Mario Saint-Supery.

The Zags also added two elite transfers in Massamba Diop (Arizona State) and Isiah Harwell (Houston) and will have a starting lineup that rivals just about anyone in college basketball. A new travel arrangement could trip the Zags up at times this season, but they begin their Pac-12 tenure as the team to beat.

2. Utah State Aggies

Ben Jacobson will be Utah State's sixth new head coach since 2018 - an incredible amount of turnover considering the program has gone a ridiculous 218-88 (71.2%) in that time frame, with NCAA Tournament berths in six of the eight seasons.

Even more impressive is the fact that Jacobson managed to convince superstar guard Mason Falslev to come back for his senior season. Falslev, alongside returning forward Karson Templin and Northern Iowa transfer Will Hornseth, will make this a dangerous, NCAA Tournament-caliber squad once again in 2026-27.

3. San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs guard Elzie Harrington (3). | Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics

Dutcher had a rough offseason, not only due to multiple transfer portal departures - including Magoon Gwath (DePaul), Miles Byrd (Providence) and BJ Davis (Creighton) - but also the season-ending injury to Rice transfer Nick Anderson, thought to be the Aztecs' prized transfer portal addition.

Now the team will rely on returners Elzie Harrington and Tae Simmons, as well as transfer guard Chance Gladden (Boston) and wing Isaiah Sy (Oregon State), to get this team back into the Big Dance after missing last year.

4. Oregon State Beavers

After seven seasons as an assistant coach at Saint Mary's, and two at Michigan, Justin Joyner got his first head coaching job in Corvallis, replacing Wayne Tinkle at Oregon State.

Like Jacobson at Utah State, Joyner was able to convince a star guard to stay on campus in Josiah Lake, who will be joined by a bevy of quality transfers, including Buffalo's Daniel Frietag, San Francisco's Legend Smiley, Grand Canyon's Dennis Evans, and Fresno State's DeShawn Gory.

The pieces all have to fit together - and Joyner has to prove he's more than just a recruiter - but this team has more upside than most in the Pac-12.

5. Colorado State Rams

Feb 21, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Retention has been a key topic for multiple teams in the top five of these power rankings - and that remains true for the Rams. Coach Ali Farokhmanesh has four projected starters back in Fort Collins - including star big man Carey Booth, guards Jase Butler and Josh Pascarelli, and forward Kyle Jorgensen.

Colorado State went a disappointing 11-9 last year in the Mountain West, but this high level of continuity and a year of experience under Farokhmanesh's belt could make this team a real sleeper in 2026-27.

6. Boise State Broncos

Despite a catastrophic loss to DII Hawaii Pacific to open last season, Boise State rebounded and still managed to win 20 games. However, roster turnover gutted Leon Rice's program, and their big addition - Illinois wing Ty Rodgers - suffered a serious knee injury and could miss all of next season.

Rice is a good enough coach to get this team to finish somewhere in the middle of the pack, but the upside is fairly low with this group - barring a surprise late roster addition.

7. Texas State Bobcats

Texas State was far and away the worst Pac-12 team last year at KenPom - finishing a paltry 246th - but added NIL and really key retention from head coach Terrence Johnson could make this squad one to watch in the new league.

DJ Hall (15.6 points, 7.7 rebounds) has First Team All-Conference potential, while SIUE transfer guard Quel'Ron House is another name to know for the Bobcats.

The new Pac-12 is nothing like the Sun Belt in men's basketball, however, and the adjustment to a tougher league and a brutal travel schedule could make or break this program in year one.

8. Fresno State Bulldogs

Feb 24, 2024; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Xavier DuSell (53) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It was another tough year for Fresno State in 2025-26, as coach Vance Walberg's team went just 7-13 in the Mountain West and 13-19 overall. It's practically an entirely new roster for the Bulldogs, led by Lipscomb guard Ross Candelino, but unless they get a huge breakout from former top prospect Baye Fall, a transfer from Rutgers, it's hard to see this team breaking through on the hardwood in 2026-27.

9. Washington State Cougars

Washington State has not produced in hoops since coach Kyle Smith's departure a few years back. David Riley has proven a solid recruiter and talent evaluator, but his in-game coaching is mediocre to say the least and WSU's budget is nearly all going to football - leaving Riley struggling to keep talent in Pullman.

There's no reason this team should finish last in the Pac-12, but the combination of questionable coaching and limited budget makes it hard to feel confident in what Washington State has going for them at the current moment.