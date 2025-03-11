San Diego State’s Miles Byrd, Nick Boyd earn All-Mountain West honors
In anticipation of the Mountain West Conference tournament beginning on Wednesday, the conference announced awards for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday morning.
For the first time since the 2018-19 season, San Diego State did not have a player earn first team honors in the Mountain West Conference. Guards Miles Byrd and Nick Boyd, San Diego State’s two leading scorers throughout the season, both earned spots on the Mountain West’s second team.
Miles Byrd, a top 100 recruit in the class of 2022 as one of the nation’s best shooting guards, redshirted during San Diego State’s run to the national championship game in 2023. Byrd played in 34 games last season, averaging four points and three rebounds over 14 minutes per game. He’s made a big leap forward this season, averaging 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block per game.
Byrd earned a spot on the Julius Erving Award top 10 list in February. The award is handed out annually to the nation’s top small forward. In January’s win over Colorado State, Byrd finished with 25 points, seven steals and six rebounds, knocking down five of his nine three-point attempts. He’s been pegged as a future NBA player though he still has two years of eligibility remaining after this season.
Boyd was an unranked recruit in the class of 2020 out of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey. He spent four seasons with the Owls, redshirting in 2021-22. He started 37 games in 2022-23 helping to lead the Owls into their first Final Four in school history. He had 12 points, knocking down four of seven three-point attempts in the National Semifinal game against San Diego State before Lamont Butler’s memorable game-winning shot.
Boyd entered the NCAA transfer portal following last season and chose the Aztecs. Starting 29 games this season as San Diego State’s point guard, Boyd has averaged 13 points, four rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 35 percent from three-point range. He’s been at his best during conference play, scoring in double figures in 11 of his past 13 games. He has 46 assists and 17 turnovers over his past nine games and has one year of eligibility remaining after this season.
