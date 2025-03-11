Updated NCAA tournament projections: San Diego State to play Baylor
With Selection Sunday less than a week away, NCAA tournament bracket projections continue to shift as conference tournaments start and finish.
According to CBS Sports, San Diego State is projected as an 11-seed in the East Region and one of the last four teams currently in the tournament. The Aztecs would take on fellow 11-seed Baylor in one of four games in Dayton, Ohio. The winner of that game would travel to Providence to take on six-seed Mississippi State. St. John’s and Northern Colorado await on the other side of the quadrant.
San Diego State closed out the regular season by winning 10 of their final 13 games, cruising past Nevada on Saturday night to sweep the season series against the Wolfpack. The Aztecs finished in fourth place in the Mountain West regular season standings, earning a bye in the quarterfinal round of this week’s conference tournament in Las Vegas. The Aztecs will take the floor on Thursday afternoon against five-seed Boise State, who they swept both meetings from in the regular season.
Boise State had been peaking towards the latter part of the year until dropping the regular season finale at home against Colorado State. The Broncos find themselves as the last team in the tournament according to CBS Sports. Like the Aztecs, Boise State sits as an 11-seed and would play 11-seed Xavier in a first four game in Dayton. The winner would advance in the Midwest region, heading to Milwaukee to play six-seed Arizona.
Colorado State surged towards the end of the season, earning the two-seed in this week’s conference tournament. The Rams still have work to do according to many bracketologists, sitting outside of the tournament as of now. Colorado State will play the winner of Wednesday’s Nevada and Fresno State game on Thursday night. A potential matchup against Utah State in the semifinal round would help the Rams build their resume as they continue to try and seek a tournament bid.
Utah State currently sits as a nine-seed in the South Region. In what would be a brutal draw for the Aggies, they would matchup with two-time defending champion UConn in the opening round. The winner would advance to play top-seed Auburn in Lexington, Kentucky.
New Mexico, the regular season champion in the Mountain West, is also projected as a nine-seed in the tournament. Matched up against eight-seed Saint Mary’s in the West Region, the winner would likely advance to see top-seed Florida in the next round.
