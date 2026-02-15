What Brian Dutcher, San Diego State players said after win over Nevada

The San Diego State Aztecs have picked a good time to play up to preseason expectations.

Big man Magoon Gwath returned from a six-game injury layoff and helped the Aztecs to a 71-57 home victory against Nevada on Saturday night that pulled them back into a tie with Utah State atop the Mountain West standings.

Gwath had 13 points and five blocked shots for SDSU, which won its third straight game. The Aztecs were the unanimous pick to win the MW regular-season title in their final season in the conference before jumping to the Pac-12.

“I am really happy with a solid team victory,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “This is a tough stretch of games coming up. We are playing the upper half of the conference over the next week. We beat a good Nevada team, we have Grand Canyon coming here, then we are heading to Colorado State, and then we come back home against Utah State.

“I became a better coach today because Magoon Gwath got back on the floor. Everybody can write good things about me, because I did a better job coaching on the defense. We had five blocked shots and held them to 32% shooting. Coaching is overrated. Having good players is not. I have really good players that play well together, and I am just proud of all of them.”

Here are the highlights of Dutcher and the players’ news conference:

Dutcher on taking advantage of fast-break opportunities

“When we force turnovers, we really run in the fast break. I always tell the guys, it is hard to win a game in the half court, so we have to get second chance opportunities on the glass, and we have to run. Part of our big run in the second half was all fast-break opportunities, all steals. We created a lot of turnovers, which led to a lot of baskets and free throws.”

Dutcher on how continuity plays a part in the team's success

“Continuity is everything. We have a culture. Other guys start a program, and they are there one to two years, and they are raving about their culture. Culture is 26 years. That is what culture is. We have a good culture here, great support from our university, and great fan support. All of that goes into having a really good program. I am just proud of everything we have done here. The city of San Diego should take great pride in Aztec basketball.”

Sophomore forward Magoon Gwath on what worked offensively

“We were able to make plays that led to offensive buckets, and we were just connected and moved the ball well. Everybody's taking good shots and shooting a pretty good percentage."

Gwath on his first game back without a knee brace

“It felt great, I lost two pounds in my leg from that brace. It's just easier to play out there. I'm moving a lot better. Those four weeks off to get my body right helped a lot, mentally and physically.”

Senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters on what needs to improve down the stretch

“There are a lot of things you can talk about. I would say our attention to detail and closing games out. We had a 20-point lead, and we let it get away. We need to hold our lead and play like the team we know we are on offense and on defense.”

Dixon-Waters on the performance coming back from a week off

“We caught a rhythm. Obviously, we're playing back-to-back games. I wouldn't say I wasn't worried, but I was curious about how we were going to come back and play, especially having a week off. I think we've grown as a team.”

