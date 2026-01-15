What San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher and players said after 74-57 road win at Wyoming

San Diego State’s final visit to Laramie, Wyoming, resulted in one of the Aztecs’ most complete games of the season, a 74-57 win against the Wyoming Cowboys that extended their winning streak to six games.

“We played pretty well at both ends of the floor,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “We shot 50% and held them to 24% in the first half, 31% for the game. It's a really good effort against a team that was 9-1 at home, scoring 90 points a game in here, and we held them to 57.

“We switched up coverages in the second half on a few things. We're playing good basketball. I don't care what conference you're in, road wins are tough, and we've got three of them right now. We're pretty proud of that.”

The Aztecs (12-4, 6-0 Mountain West) were led by 13 points from senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters and 12 points from junior guard Miles Byrd before he exited late in the game with an apparent thumb injury.

San Diego State is jumping to the reconfigured Pac-12 next season while the Cowboys will remain in the Mountain West.

Here are the highlights of Dutcher and the players’ news conference:

Dutcher on having a deeper rotation, especially when playing at elevation

“The bench was good again tonight. Everybody wants to play a lot of minutes, but you look up and Miles Heide's in foul trouble and Miles Byrd’s in foul trouble and Jeremiah Oden's missing some shots. We can go to Tae Simmons, we can go to BJ Davis, we can go to Taj DeGourville, we can go to Sean Newman Jr. and we can go to Pharaoh Compton. We have a bench. These guys are coming in and doing a fantastic job. Our strength is our depth. I know people like to make it a story, but until we're not getting the production that we're getting, we're going to play deep this season. They look tired for a while, and we could go to the bench and feel like we’re not dropping off at all, trying to survive until we get the starters back in. We've had that here before, and we've had that this year in a lot of buildings, where it's not survive until we can get the starters back in the game rested, where we're just trying to play even. We're building leads with the bench in the game and that's great for the Aztecs.”

Dutcher on the play of Reese Dixon-Waters

“He's shooting the ball well. He's been great defensively. If you play well defensively, you can survive off offensive nights, because you're still contributing to the team. Reese is playing well at both ends of the floor and I’m just real happy with the way he's playing, and hopefully he continues to play at this level.”

Guard Reese Dixon-Waters on the statement made by the team’s performance

“We're resilient. There are times, especially like when we played Boise State, where we were up big and let them come back in the game. Today, we emphasized that we were up going into halftime, and we’ve got to keep this lead. They had a run, and I think I was part of that. I made a lot of defensive mistakes in the beginning of that second half. We answered. The people that came off the bench and everyone that was in the game contributed and did really well. I locked back in once I got back in. We played together and stayed strong and didn’t let them come back when we were up.”

Dixon-Waters on the advantage of having a deeper rotation when playing at altitude

“To be completely honest with you, I didn't really notice the altitude as much as I thought I would. The last time I was here, I was injured, and I had a little circuit to do with Coach Marshall, and I was dead and out of shape. Now, I think I'm in really good shape. Today, there were times when I got tired naturally, but I didn't feel like the altitude was a problem for a lot of us.”

Dixon-Waters on his mentality

“I have a sports psychology coach now, so he helps me with a lot of things that go on in my mind. He’s not really letting me get negative and if I miss a shot, move on, just trusting the work that I've put in. We have an analogy called TAP, which is trust acceptance and presence. So, trusting the work, accepting the outcome and being present in the moment. I’ve been working on that. I first got introduced to him five days ago, and I've been working with him consistently for the last two or three days. It helps even more now, especially coming into conference play.”

