What San Diego State senior guard Kimo Ferrari said before matchup against Nevada
San Diego State will honor their seniors on Saturday night ahead of their regular season finale against the Nevada Wolfpack.
Among those being honored is guard Kimo Ferrari. An All-CIF selection at Francis Parker School in San Diego, Ferrari spent three seasons at Brown University before returning home to use his final season of eligibility with the Aztecs. A career 39 percent three-point shooter across 94 games, Ferrari has made nine of his 19 attempts for the Aztecs this season while playing in 19 games off the bench.
San Diego State enters Saturday’s matchup having won nine of their past 12 games but remains close to the NCAA tournament bubble following Tuesday’s loss at UNLV. The Aztecs will likely have opportunities to improve their resume with games against top Mountain West Conference opponents next week but cannot afford a slip up against Nevada before heading to Las Vegas.
Nevada has lost four of their past five games prior to their trip to San Diego. Led by two Southern California high school standouts, the Wolfpack have locked their spot in as the seven-seed in next week’s conference tournament. Fifth-year guard Kobe Sanders had a big career at Christian High in El Cajon before heading to Cal Poly. Sanders continued to grow, now standing six-foot-nine, and is spending his final season of eligibility with Nevada. Redshirt junior forward Nick Davidson was an All-CIF selection at national power Mater Dei in Santa Ana. He’s continued to improve each season, now in year four on campus. He’s started every game for each of the past two seasons and is averaging 16 points and six rebounds per game this year.
Here’s what Ferrari said during Thursday’s media availability.
On the opportunity to play for San Diego State:
“It's been great. We’ve been lucky that we've had such a great season. I've been blessed that I have the perspective of coming from Brown and then coming here. You really get to cherish how special a place this is when you've been to other places before. I’m grateful for it and I’m looking forward to having a good finish.”
On preparing for the Mountain West Tournament:
“Every single game is definitely important, but the urgency right now is just setting an all-time high. We know what's at stake, and we're looking forward to coming Saturday night and taking what's ours and really putting our best foot forward.”
