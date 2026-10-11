3 takeaways from San Diego State's disastrous 66-14 loss to Oregon State

Whatever confidence and momentum the San Diego State Aztecs thought they gained from a thrilling comeback win a week ago disappeared in the opening minutes of an ugly 66-14 loss at Oregon State on Saturday.

The Aztecs (2-4, 1-1 Pac-12) had no answer for OSU’s high-octane offense, which scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and then added a 21-0 run in the third quarter.

The Beavers’ offense was as advertised. Transfer quarterback Braden Atkinson, the FBS passing yardage leader, was 29 of 38 (76.3%) for 409 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions, before being replaced midway through the third quarter.

Freshman Jesse Legree, the FBS receiving yardage and touchdown leader, caught 10 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He did the Heisman pose after his third touchdown catch, of 31 yards. His other TD catches were of 11 and 71 yards.

The Aztecs’ offense was a no-show again and senior quarterback Jayden Denegal was replaced in the third quarter by redshirt freshman quarterback Draiden Trudeau. But Trudeau promptly added to the Aztecs’ misery by throwing an interception that set up a touchdown.

Coach Sean Lewis hinted at changes on the roster, and the Aztecs could have a QB controversy brewing.

SDSU was outgained 651 yards to 147, including 462 to 91 in the passing game and 189 to 56 rushing.

Here are three instant takeaways from one of the Aztecs’ worst losses in a long time.

1. San Diego State's quarterback questions intensify

SDSU trailed 52-7 when Trudeau replaced Denegal, who was just 5 of 19 for 78 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions.

But Trudeau was intercepted by Jabari Odoemenem five plays later to set up a touchdown that made it 59-7.

This time, it might signal a change ahead.

Trudeau was 4 of 8 for 13 yards.

Denegal is running out of time to spring an offense that is also being dragged down by injuries at running back.

2. Injuries continue to disrupt SDSU's backfield

True freshman Josiah Lucas started the game as expected, but dipped into the injury tent after SDSU’s opening possession ended with a punt. He jogged into the locker room with a trainer before returning for the third possession.

Javion “Chop” Kinnard was in for the second series with the Aztecs already trailing 14-0. Once again, the Aztecs had to punt.

Lucas made his second straight start due to injuries to Lucky Sutton, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, and Kinnard.

Lucas was coming off his first start, when he rushed 21 times for 111 yards and two key touchdowns that helped the Aztecs rally to beat Texas State 31-29 at home in the Pac-12 opener.

Kinnard carried 11 times for 43 yards and Lucas eight times for 10 yards.

Trudeau also replaced Denegal late in a 41-6 loss at Toledo two weeks ago.

3. Jaylon Hawkins delivers another special teams highlight

SDSU’s Jaylon Hawkins returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to make it 59-14. It was his second kickoff return for a touchdown in as many games and his third of the season.

Up next

The Aztecs return home to host longtime rival Fresno State in the battle for the Oil Can at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.