Despite big win, San Diego State drops in latest FPI ratings
The San Diego State Aztecs actually dropped one ranking spot in ESPN's predictive rating system on Monday, from 84th to 85th.
The drop came after the (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) put on an offensive show in a 45-24 home win against Colorado State in a conference opener. After eclipsing their win total from Sean Lewis’ first season as coach, the Aztecs are preparing to make their final trip to Reno to face Nevada (1-4, 0-1).
However, SDSU’s FPI had a healthy jump, from -5.9 to -4.7.
And in a continuing good indicator for Lewis’ team, the Aztecs’ projected won-loss record is now listed at 7.8-4.4.
Their chances of having a six-win season and hitting bowl eligibility continue to trend upward, to 96.4%.
The Aztecs played in 12 bowl games between 2010 and 2022, including 10 straight from 2010-2019. They missed a bowl in Brady Hoke’s final season as coach in 2023 and in Lewis’ first year in 2024, when they were 3-9.
What is the FPI?
The FPI is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season.
FPI in the Mountain West
With the -4.7 FPI, the Aztecs remain at sixth in the Mountain West. There are only two MW teams with a positive FPI, defending league champion Boise State at 4.7 and UNLV at 1.3.
San Diego State’s chance of winning the conference title in its last season in the Mountain West is 4%. SDSU, Boise State, Utah State, Fresno State and Colorado State are headed to the new-look Pac-12 starting on July 1, joining holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, as well as Texas State in football and Gonzaga in basketball.
Nevada’s FPI is -15.1 and its ranking actually went up five spots to 123 after a three-point loss at MW leader Fresno State.
What’s next
The Aztecs and Wolf Pack face off at Mackay Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PT Saturday.