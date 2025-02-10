Former San Diego State captain named NFL Coach of the Year
As part of the NFL’s festivities leading up to the Super Bowl, awards for the 2024 season were announced.
Kevin O’Connell, who recently completed year three as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, took home the NFL Coach of the Year award. He led the Vikings to 14 wins this season, reaching 13 wins of more for second time in three seasons. He reached the playoffs as the five-seed in the NFC playoffs, losing to the Los Angeles Rams.
"To our players and coaches, this was a special year," O'Connell said after receiving the award. "This season was one I'll always remember. A special football team.”
O’Connell was presented the award by Deion Sanders and his former head coach in New England, Bill Belichick.
A standout locally at La Costa Canyon High School, O’Connell elected to play collegiately at San Diego State. He went on to start 33 games for the Aztecs and was a four-time team captain. He tossed 46 touchdown passes and rushed for 19 touchdowns during his time on the Mesa.
O’Connell had a strong pre-draft process, elevating his draft status. The New England Patriots selected O’Connell in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft with pick No. 94. He spent the 2008 season as a backup to Tom Brady before bouncing around to the Lions, Jets, Dolphins and Chargers over his five-year professional career. He then went into broadcasting before turning to coaching in 2015.
After beginning as the Cleveland Browns quarterback coach in 2015, O’Connell worked his way up to becoming the Washington Redskins offensive coordinator in 2019. He was Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and 2021, before taking over as Minnesota’s head coach in 2022.
O’Connell helped resurrect the career of fellow Southern California native Sam Darnold this past season. The former third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold spent the first five seasons of his career with the Jets and Panthers, dealing with several ups and downs. He backed up Brock Purdy with the 49ers in 2023 before signing a one-year deal with the Vikings.
Under O’Connell’s guidance, Darnold started all 17 games, finishing with 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. Darnold finished third in NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting, receiving eight first-place votes.
O’Connell was set to enter the final year of his contract with the Vikings before signing an extension with the team in late January.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- What San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis said about offensive personnel, transfer portal, recruiting class
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.