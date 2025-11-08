How to watch San Diego State football vs. Hawaii: TV channel, live stream
The Mountain West-leading San Diego State Aztecs head back on the road to face Hawaii at 8 p.m. Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu. The game will air in San Diego on ABC 10.
The Aztecs (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West) are looking to extend their winning streak to seven games and eclipse the 7-1 start of the 2021 team, which finished the season with a school-record 12 wins (12-2).
The Aztecs are coming off a 24-7 home win against Wyoming. However, it came with a cost: linebacker and team co-captain Tano Letuli suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Hawaii (6-3, 3-2) lost a 48-35 shootout at San Jose State last Saturday night.
“We've got to do a great job limiting their throwing game,” coach Sean Lewis said. “They're going to generate explosive plays. That's who they are and the job that they do. We've got to do a really good job in the red zone. The past couple of weeks, we've had way too many opportunities that were empty possessions in the red zone, where we've left points on the board.”
What’s at stake
The Aztecs vaulted into the MW lead by beating Wyoming a few hours after Boise State was stunned 30-7 at home by Fresno State.
After facing Hawaii, the Aztecs return home to host Boise State and San Jose State, and then finish on the road against New Mexico, which is bowl eligible under first-year coach Jason Eck.
This will be the final time the teams meet as members of the MW before SDSU jumps to the reworked Pac-12 next season, along with Boise State, Utah State, Fresno State and Colorado State.
However, the teams on Monday announced a home-and-home series for 2028 and 2029.
Aztecs players to watch
Linebacker Owen Chambliss leads the San Diego State defense with 72 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks and an interception.
Cornerback Chris Johnson has 40 tackles, three interceptions — two of them returned for touchdowns — and seven pass breakups.
Edge rusher Trey, the MW preseason defensive player of the year, had two sacks against Wyoming to push his season total to six. He had 12.5 last year.
Lucky Sutton rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown against Wyoming. It was the second straight 100-yard rushing game and fourth of the season for Sutton, who leads the MW in rushing yards per game (102.50, 10th in FBS) and rushing yards (820, 12th in FBS), while ranking second in rushing touchdowns (8, T-32nd in FBS).
Rainbow Warriors player to watch
Quarterback Micah Alejado has completed 199 of 302 passes for 2,124 yards and 15 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in four straight games, including 367 yards and three TDs in the loss at San Jose State.
How to watch San Diego State vs. Hawaii
Who: San Diego State visits Hawaii
When: 8 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 8
Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex | Honolulu
TV: ABC 10 (San Diego)/Spectrum (Hawaii)/MWN (mobile app only)
Live stream: Watch San Diego State vs. Hawaii live on fuboTV
Our prediction: San Diego State 28, Hawaii 24
Betting line: SDSU -6.5
