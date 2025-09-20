San Diego State Aztecs

How to watch San Diego State vs. Cal: TV channel, live stream

Aztecs return from bye to host undefeated Golden Bears

Bernie Wilson

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal.
San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal. / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s been a long two weeks for the San Diego State Aztecs, who were routed 36-13 at Washington State on Sept. 6 and then had their first bye. That did give them two weeks to prepare for the California Golden Bears, who will look to go 4-0 when the teams face off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network. 

The home team has never lost in this series, which Cal leads 5-4. However, the Aztecs (1-1) are 12.5-point underdogs and have a big task at hand as they try to fire up the fan base and get more fans to Snapdragon Stadium. Led by second-year coach Sean Lewis, the Aztecs visited campus and community groups and handed out 4,000 free tickets.

“Going to be a great one,” Lewis said. “Excited about the opportunity to be back home for a Saturday evening kick in front of our home crowd against a really good opponent that's playing really well.”

What’s at Stake 

This is another chance for the Aztecs to avenge a loss from last year. Cal led 7-3 at halftime last year at Berkeley before scoring on its first four possessions of the second half to win 31-10. 

This will be Cal’s first trip to San Diego since 2016, when the Aztecs won 45-40 at Qualcomm Stadium, which was torn down to make way for Snapdragon Stadium, which opened in 2022.

California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox
Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox (left) consults with officials during a timeout in the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at California Memorial Stadium. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Back in 2016, the Golden Bears were still in the Pac-12. They’re now in their second season in the ACC and have started 3-0 for the second straight season and fifth time in nine years under coach Justin Wilcox. Cal hasn’t finished with a winning record since going 8-5 in 2019. 

Aztecs players to watch

Lucky Sutton leads the Mountain West with 94 yards rushing per game, which also ranks 25th in FBS play. He ran for 100 yards with two touchdowns in a 42-0 Aztec win over Stony Brook on Aug. 30 and then had 88 at Washington State on 15 carries.

Jayden Denegal is 28 of 55 for 340 yards and two touchdowns, without throwing an interception, while adding a rushing touchdown. 

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal
Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4) looks to the sideline for a play against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. / James Snook-Imagn Images

Jordan Napier has a team-high 10 catches for 87 yards, while Jacob Bostick has six catches for 101 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Golden Bears players to watch

Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has led the Golden Bears to three straight lopsided wins, including a 27-14 home win against Minnesota last Saturday. He’s thrown for 772 yards and six touchdowns, with one interception, and a 66.7 completion percentage.

California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) rolls out to pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Kendrick Raphael has rushed 40 times for 210 yards and one TD.

HOW TO WATCH SAN DIEGO STATE VS. CAL

Who: Cal visits San Diego State

When: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 20

Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV: CBS Sports Network

Our prediction: Cal 31, San Diego State 14

Betting line: Cal -12.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published |Modified
Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Home/Football