How to watch San Diego State vs. Cal: TV channel, live stream
It’s been a long two weeks for the San Diego State Aztecs, who were routed 36-13 at Washington State on Sept. 6 and then had their first bye. That did give them two weeks to prepare for the California Golden Bears, who will look to go 4-0 when the teams face off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
The home team has never lost in this series, which Cal leads 5-4. However, the Aztecs (1-1) are 12.5-point underdogs and have a big task at hand as they try to fire up the fan base and get more fans to Snapdragon Stadium. Led by second-year coach Sean Lewis, the Aztecs visited campus and community groups and handed out 4,000 free tickets.
“Going to be a great one,” Lewis said. “Excited about the opportunity to be back home for a Saturday evening kick in front of our home crowd against a really good opponent that's playing really well.”
What’s at Stake
This is another chance for the Aztecs to avenge a loss from last year. Cal led 7-3 at halftime last year at Berkeley before scoring on its first four possessions of the second half to win 31-10.
This will be Cal’s first trip to San Diego since 2016, when the Aztecs won 45-40 at Qualcomm Stadium, which was torn down to make way for Snapdragon Stadium, which opened in 2022.
Back in 2016, the Golden Bears were still in the Pac-12. They’re now in their second season in the ACC and have started 3-0 for the second straight season and fifth time in nine years under coach Justin Wilcox. Cal hasn’t finished with a winning record since going 8-5 in 2019.
Aztecs players to watch
Lucky Sutton leads the Mountain West with 94 yards rushing per game, which also ranks 25th in FBS play. He ran for 100 yards with two touchdowns in a 42-0 Aztec win over Stony Brook on Aug. 30 and then had 88 at Washington State on 15 carries.
Jayden Denegal is 28 of 55 for 340 yards and two touchdowns, without throwing an interception, while adding a rushing touchdown.
Jordan Napier has a team-high 10 catches for 87 yards, while Jacob Bostick has six catches for 101 yards with a pair of touchdowns.
Golden Bears players to watch
Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has led the Golden Bears to three straight lopsided wins, including a 27-14 home win against Minnesota last Saturday. He’s thrown for 772 yards and six touchdowns, with one interception, and a 66.7 completion percentage.
Kendrick Raphael has rushed 40 times for 210 yards and one TD.
HOW TO WATCH SAN DIEGO STATE VS. CAL
Who: Cal visits San Diego State
When: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 20
Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego
TV: CBS Sports Network
Our prediction: Cal 31, San Diego State 14
Betting line: Cal -12.5
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.