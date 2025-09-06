How to watch San Diego State vs. Washington State: TV channel, live stream
The San Diego State Aztecs will get a better measure of where they stand early in coach Sean Lewis’ second season when they travel to face future Pac-12 opponent Washington State at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman. The game will air on The CW and be streamed on the Mountain West Network.
Both teams are coming off home season-opening victories over FCS teams. San Diego State routed Stony Brook 42-0 while WSU struggled to beat Idaho 13-10 on a last-minute field goal in the Battle of the Palouse.
“We’ve got a really tough opportunity here to go on the road and see what we're made of, as we go into a hostile environment against a good Washington State team that found a way to win against a really good Idaho team,” Lewis said. “So, in a good place, you know, and like where we're at, and obviously, plenty of room to get better.”
What’s at stake
This game will be a chance for the Aztecs to get some payback and to gauge the level of competition they’ll face when they move to the new-look Pac-12 next season.
John Mateer rallied the Cougars from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter last year to win 29-26 at Snapdragon Stadium. Mateer and several other playmakers, as well as most of the coaching staff, bailed after the season, so this will be a whole different team the Aztecs will face.
Coach Jimmy Rogers was hired away from FCS power South Dakota State and brought two dozen players with him. Overall, the Cougars have 75 new players.
WSU leads the series 2-1. Next July 1, SDSU, Boise State, Utah State, Fresno State and Colorado State of the Mountain West will join Pac-12 holdovers WSU and Oregon State, along with Texas State in football and Gonzaga in basketball.
Aztecs players to watch
Junior transfer Jayden Denegal was 13 of 25 for 207 yards and a touchdown in his first career start. Denegal became the fourth straight quarterback to start at SDSU without having started at another institution. He was the backup to J.J. McCarthy during Michigan’s 2023 national championship season.
Lucky Sutton also made his first career start and had his first 100-yard rushing game — on the nose. He carried 23 times and scored two touchdowns.
Cougars players to watch
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jaxon Potter also made his first college start, completing 24 of 31 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown. He was briefly benched in the second half. With the score tied at 10, he had six straight completions during a nine-play, 59-yard drive to set up Jack Stevens’ winning 32-yard field goal. The Cougars were held to just three 3 yards rushing.
Who: San Diego State visits Washington State
When: 7:15 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 6
Where: Martin Stadium | Pullman, Wash.
TV: The CW
Our prediction: San Diego State 24, Washington State 21
Betting line: +1 1/2
