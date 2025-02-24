San Diego State adds commitment from 2026 tight end
With its 2025 high school football recruiting class completed earlier this month, San Diego State has turned its attention to 2026.
The Aztecs were able to add their group of commitments this weekend with the addition of Campolindo tight end Crosby Kelly. A two-way standout, Kelly was first offered by the Aztecs in May before his junior season of football. Kelly received an offer from Penn earlier this month before selecting the Aztecs on Saturday.
Crosby had six receptions and 5.5 sacks during his sophomore season and nearly doubled his totals this past year. He led the Cougars in sacks for the second straight season with 9.5, making 62 tackles including 15 for loss. On offense, Parker helped block for 1,200-yard rusher Micah Parker and caught 14 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.
San Diego State's 2025 recruiting class included a near-even mix of high school prospects and transfer portal products.
"I think the biggest piece for us is that the consistent heartbeat that is gonna drive this program forward is elite high school recruiting... It’s built consistently year after year by the relationships in our backyard here in California and in the Phoenix area and in Vegas where we’ve made some hay and continue to make relationships but use the portal to fill the holes and supplement our roster," San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis said earlier this month.
Kelly is the fourth high school prospect to join San Diego State's 2026 class, all of which have come on the offensive side of the ball. Ventura High quarterback Derek Garcia committed to San Diego State on January 10. He's joined by Rancho Cucamonga offensive tackle Malik White and Central East (Fresno) running back Brandon Smith who committed later in January.
San Diego State will open the 2025 football season, the second under head coach Sean Lewis, against Stony Brook at Snapdragon Stadium on August 28.
