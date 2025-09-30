San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State and Colorado State by the numbers

Aztecs have an edge over CSU on offense and defense in Mountain West opener

Bernie Wilson

Colorado State's Jackson Brousseau scans the field for a pass against Washington State at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Colorado State's Jackson Brousseau scans the field for a pass against Washington State at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego State (3-1) is back home for its Mountain West opener against the Colorado State Rams (1-3) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs are coming off a 6-3 win in a defensive struggle at Northern Illinois and have matched the win total from last year, which was Sean Lewis’ first as their coach. The Rams have dropped three games to FBS teams. 

The Aztecs and Rams have both played future conference rival Wazzu, with bad results. SDSU lost 36-13 at Pullman on Sept. 6 after surrendering 29 straight points. The Rams were blitzed 20-3 at home by the Cougars on Saturday. 

The Aztecs and Rams did not play last year. CSU went 8-5 overall and was third in the MW at 6-1, staying in the race for a berth in the championship game until late in the season. The Rams were routed by Miami in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Colorado State's head coach Jay Norvell
Colorado State's head coach Jay Norvell instructs while coming onto the field during an NCAA football game against UTSA at Canvas Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025, in Fort Collins, Colo. / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After this season, San Diego State and Colorado State are heading to the new-look Pac-12, along with fellow MW members Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State, as well as Texas State in basketball and football and Gonzaga in basketball. They will join holdovers WSU and Oregon State.

Here is a look at Colorado State and San Diego State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Colorado State 15.25 (129th nationally)

San Diego State 23.75 (93rd)

Rushing offense

Colorado State 153.5 (73rd)

 San Diego State 149 (80th)

Passing offense

Colorado State 190.75 (100th)

San Diego State 167.5 (110th)

Total offense 

Colorado State 344.25 (101st)

San Diego State 316.5 (118th)

Third down conversion percentage

Colorado State 37.04 percent (93rd)

San Diego State 32.76 percent (115th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Colorado State 80 percent (93rd)

San Diego State 100 percent (1st)

Scoring defense

Colorado State 23 (64th)

San Diego State 9.75 (6th)

Rushing defense 

Colorado State 169 (105th)

San Diego State 99 (19th)

Passing defense

Colorado State 187 (46th)

San Diego State 146 (13th)

Total defense 

Colorado State 356 (65th)

San Diego State 235 (10th)

Sacks per game

Colorado State 1 (125th)

San Diego State 2.25 (55th)

Tackles for loss

Colorado State 4.75 (98th)

 San Diego State 4.25 (115th)

Third down conversion defense

Colorado State 40 percent (88th)

San Diego State 26.15 percent (16th)

Red zone defense

Colorado State 100 percent (119)

San Diego State 62.5 percent (5th)

Net punting

Colorado State 43.31 (23rd)

San Diego State 42.30 (36th)

Punt return average

Colorado State 8.43 (70th)

San Diego State 7.60 (83rd)

Kickoff return average

Colorado State 21 (63rd)

San Diego State 16 (114th)

Turnover margin

Colorado State -0.5 (98th)

San Diego State +0.5 (41st)

Leading passers

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado State: 44 of 82, 488 yards, 1 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 56 of 93, 636 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Leading rushers

Jaylen Dupree, Colorado State: 53 carries, 267 yards, 1 touchdown

Lucky Sutton  San Diego State: 67 carries, 337 yards, 3 touchdowns

Leading receivers

Tommy Maher, Colorado State: 14 catches, 131 yards, 0 touchdowns

Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 25 catches, 290 yards, 1 touchdown

Leading defenders 

Owen Long, Colorado State: 52 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 37 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published |Modified
Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Home/Football