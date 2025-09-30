San Diego State and Colorado State by the numbers
San Diego State (3-1) is back home for its Mountain West opener against the Colorado State Rams (1-3) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Aztecs are coming off a 6-3 win in a defensive struggle at Northern Illinois and have matched the win total from last year, which was Sean Lewis’ first as their coach. The Rams have dropped three games to FBS teams.
The Aztecs and Rams have both played future conference rival Wazzu, with bad results. SDSU lost 36-13 at Pullman on Sept. 6 after surrendering 29 straight points. The Rams were blitzed 20-3 at home by the Cougars on Saturday.
The Aztecs and Rams did not play last year. CSU went 8-5 overall and was third in the MW at 6-1, staying in the race for a berth in the championship game until late in the season. The Rams were routed by Miami in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.
After this season, San Diego State and Colorado State are heading to the new-look Pac-12, along with fellow MW members Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State, as well as Texas State in basketball and football and Gonzaga in basketball. They will join holdovers WSU and Oregon State.
Here is a look at Colorado State and San Diego State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Colorado State 15.25 (129th nationally)
San Diego State 23.75 (93rd)
Rushing offense
Colorado State 153.5 (73rd)
San Diego State 149 (80th)
Passing offense
Colorado State 190.75 (100th)
San Diego State 167.5 (110th)
Total offense
Colorado State 344.25 (101st)
San Diego State 316.5 (118th)
Third down conversion percentage
Colorado State 37.04 percent (93rd)
San Diego State 32.76 percent (115th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Colorado State 80 percent (93rd)
San Diego State 100 percent (1st)
Scoring defense
Colorado State 23 (64th)
San Diego State 9.75 (6th)
Rushing defense
Colorado State 169 (105th)
San Diego State 99 (19th)
Passing defense
Colorado State 187 (46th)
San Diego State 146 (13th)
Total defense
Colorado State 356 (65th)
San Diego State 235 (10th)
Sacks per game
Colorado State 1 (125th)
San Diego State 2.25 (55th)
Tackles for loss
Colorado State 4.75 (98th)
San Diego State 4.25 (115th)
Third down conversion defense
Colorado State 40 percent (88th)
San Diego State 26.15 percent (16th)
Red zone defense
Colorado State 100 percent (119)
San Diego State 62.5 percent (5th)
Net punting
Colorado State 43.31 (23rd)
San Diego State 42.30 (36th)
Punt return average
Colorado State 8.43 (70th)
San Diego State 7.60 (83rd)
Kickoff return average
Colorado State 21 (63rd)
San Diego State 16 (114th)
Turnover margin
Colorado State -0.5 (98th)
San Diego State +0.5 (41st)
Leading passers
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado State: 44 of 82, 488 yards, 1 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 56 of 93, 636 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Leading rushers
Jaylen Dupree, Colorado State: 53 carries, 267 yards, 1 touchdown
Lucky Sutton San Diego State: 67 carries, 337 yards, 3 touchdowns
Leading receivers
Tommy Maher, Colorado State: 14 catches, 131 yards, 0 touchdowns
Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 25 catches, 290 yards, 1 touchdown
Leading defenders
Owen Long, Colorado State: 52 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 37 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks