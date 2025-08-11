San Diego State defensive star earns another accolade
The college football world is quickly recognizing the talent of San Diego State junior edge rusher Trey White.
White has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List that was released Monday by the Maxwell Football Club in conjunction with the Football Writers Association of America.
White is one of 16 defensive ends/edges out of the 90 on the preseason list for the Bednarik Award, which goes out to the most outstanding defensive player, and one of 43 non-seniors on the list.
Honors piling up for White
Last month, the San Diego-area native was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List for the national defensive player of the year.
He was also selected as the Mountain West Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and named to the all-conference team during the conference’s media days in Las Vegas.
White has also been named a preseason third-team All-American by Athlon Sports, as well as selected as a first team all-MW honoree by Phil Steele Magazine, Athlon Sports, Lindy’s Sports and College Football Network. Lindy’s has him as the No. 14 defensive edge in the nation, while CFN has him as the top-ranked player, among other preseason accolades.
Why he’s being honored
White is looking to build on his breakout sophomore season, when he was named first team All-MW after leading the conference and finishing tied for fifth in FBS with 12 ½ sacks. He had 60 tackles, including 40 solo and a MW-best 18 ½ for losses. He also forced a fumble.
He’s quickly become the leader on San Diego State’s 4-2-5 defense.
What is the Bednarik Award?
The Bednarik Award has been given to the college defensive player of the year since 1995.
It is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, an NFL Hall of Fame linebacker and center who played his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Known as one of the last “60-minute men” for playing both offense and defense, Bednarik exemplified toughness, excellence, and leadership on the field —values that the award bearing his name seeks to recognize in today’s top defensive players.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 11 and the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 11. The formal presentations of the Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on Friday, March 13, 2026, in Atlanta.
Big week ahead
Fans will get a glimpse of what the buzz is all about when White and the Aztecs hold a scrimmage on Thursday night at Snapdragon Stadium. That will be two weeks from the season opener against Stony Brook, also at Snapdragon.