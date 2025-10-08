San Diego State football and Nevada by the numbers
San Diego State (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) looks to keep the momentum of a big Mountain West-opening win over Colorado State going when it visits Nevada (1-4, 0-1) for the final time as conference opponents on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time at Mackay Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Aztecs piled up 540 yards of total offense in a 45-24 win against the Rams in their best showing yet in the four-year history of Snapdragon Stadium. They've eclipsed the win total from last year, Sean Lewis’ first as head coach, and look to win their fourth straight.
Transfer quarterback threw for career highs of 256 yards and two touchdowns in his fifth start ever, despite not playing in the fourth quarter. Lucky Sutton (113) and Byron Cardwell Jr. (129) had career-best nights to give the Aztecs two 100-yard rushers for the first time since Sept. 24, 2019, against New Mexico State.
San Diego State leads the series 9-7. The teams didn’t play each other last season, and in 2023, it was a defensive struggle as Nevada won 6-0 on a pair of field goals.
Here is a look at San Diego State and Nevada by the numbers.
Scoring offense
San Diego State 28 (72nd nationally)
Nevada 15.4 (129th)
Rushing offense
San Diego State 175.4 (50th)
Nevada 177.2 (80th)
Passing offense
San Diego State 185.8 (103rd)
Nevada 143.4 (126th)
Total offense
San Diego State 361.2 (86th)
Nevada 320.6 (117th)
Third down conversion percentage
San Diego State 37.68 percent (90th)
Nevada 34.85 percent (112th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
San Diego State 100 percent (1st)
Nevada 68.75 percent (129th)
Scoring defense
San Diego State 12.60 (10th)
Nevada 25.60 (82nd)
Rushing defense
San Diego State 102.8 (27th)
Nevada 136.6 (63rd)
Passing defense
San Diego State 158 (17th)
Nevada 236.2 (91st)
Total defense
San Diego State 260.8 (14th)
Nevada 372.8 (74th)
Sacks per game
San Diego State 2.6 (31st)
Nevada 2.6 (31st)
Tackles for loss
San Diego State 5.2 (84th)
Nevada 6.2 (34th)
Third down conversion defense
San Diego State 26.58 percent (11th)
Nevada 34.85 percent (45th)
Red zone defense
San Diego State 72.73 percent (18th)
Nevada 77.27 percent (29th)
Net punting
San Diego State 42.04 (34th)
Nevada 41.05 (47th)
Punt return average
San Diego State 6.76 (94th)
Nevada 9.83 (53rd)
Kickoff return average
San Diego State 22.25 (45th)
Nevada 21.14 (59th)
Turnover margin
San Diego State +0.4 (46th)
Nevada -1.80 (133rd)
Leading passers
Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 69 of 109, 892 yards, 5 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Chubba Purdy, Nevada: 40 of 77, 494 yards, 1 touchdown, 8 interceptions
Leading rushers
Lucky Sutton San Diego State: 88 carries, 450 yards, 5 touchdowns
Chubba Purdy, Nevada: 60 carries, 292 yards, 2 touchdowns
Leading receivers
Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 32 catches, 443 yards, 2 touchdowns
Marcus Bellon, Nevada: 15 catches, 193 yards, 1 touchdown
Leading defenders
Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 46 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
Dylan LaBarbera, Nevada: 42 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks