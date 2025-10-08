San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State football and Nevada by the numbers

Aztecs have an edge over struggling Nevada in Mountain West farewell

Bernie Wilson

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium.
Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Snapdragon Stadium. / David Frerker-Imagn Images
San Diego State (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) looks to keep the momentum of a big Mountain West-opening win over Colorado State going when it visits Nevada (1-4, 0-1) for the final time as conference opponents on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time at Mackay Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs piled up 540 yards of total offense in a 45-24 win against the Rams in their best showing yet in the four-year history of Snapdragon Stadium. They've eclipsed the win total from last year, Sean Lewis’ first as head coach, and look to win their fourth straight. 

Transfer quarterback threw for career highs of 256 yards and two touchdowns in his fifth start ever, despite not playing in the fourth quarter. Lucky Sutton (113) and Byron Cardwell Jr. (129) had career-best nights to give the Aztecs two 100-yard rushers for the first time since Sept. 24, 2019, against New Mexico State. 

San Diego State leads the series 9-7. The teams didn’t play each other last season, and in 2023, it was a defensive struggle as Nevada won 6-0 on a pair of field goals. 

Here is a look at San Diego State and Nevada by the numbers.

Scoring offense

San Diego State 28 (72nd nationally)

Nevada 15.4 (129th)

Rushing offense

San Diego State 175.4 (50th)

 Nevada 177.2 (80th)

Passing offense

San Diego State 185.8 (103rd)

Nevada 143.4 (126th)

Total offense 

San Diego State 361.2 (86th)

Nevada 320.6 (117th)

Third down conversion percentage

San Diego State 37.68 percent (90th)

Nevada 34.85 percent (112th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

San Diego State 100 percent (1st)

Nevada 68.75 percent (129th)

Scoring defense

San Diego State 12.60 (10th)

Nevada 25.60 (82nd)

Rushing defense 

San Diego State 102.8 (27th)

Nevada 136.6 (63rd)

Passing defense

San Diego State 158 (17th)

Nevada 236.2 (91st)

Total defense 

San Diego State 260.8 (14th)

Nevada 372.8 (74th)

Sacks per game

San Diego State 2.6 (31st)

Nevada 2.6 (31st)

Tackles for loss

San Diego State 5.2 (84th)

 Nevada 6.2 (34th)

Third down conversion defense

San Diego State 26.58 percent (11th)

Nevada 34.85 percent (45th)

Red zone defense

San Diego State 72.73 percent (18th)

Nevada 77.27 percent (29th)

Net punting

San Diego State 42.04 (34th)

Nevada 41.05 (47th)

Punt return average

San Diego State 6.76 (94th)

Nevada 9.83 (53rd)

Kickoff return average

San Diego State 22.25 (45th)

Nevada 21.14 (59th)

Turnover margin

San Diego State +0.4 (46th)

Nevada -1.80 (133rd)

Leading passers

Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 69 of 109, 892 yards, 5 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Chubba Purdy, Nevada: 40 of 77, 494 yards, 1 touchdown, 8 interceptions

Leading rushers

Lucky Sutton San Diego State: 88 carries, 450 yards, 5 touchdowns

Chubba Purdy, Nevada: 60 carries, 292 yards, 2 touchdowns

Leading receivers

Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 32 catches, 443 yards, 2 touchdowns

Marcus Bellon, Nevada: 15 catches, 193 yards, 1 touchdown

Leading defenders 

Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 46 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

Dylan LaBarbera, Nevada: 42 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks

Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

