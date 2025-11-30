San Diego State football knocked out of Mountain West championship game by computer metrics
After sitting in the driver’s seat for several weeks in the race to host the Mountain West championship game, the resurgent San Diego State Aztecs won’t even be playing in it.
The Aztecs knew their chances of hosting were pretty much gone following a double-overtime, 23-17 loss at New Mexico on Friday afternoon. Their chances of playing in the game worsened after Boise State won at Utah State later Friday and UNLV won at Nevada on Saturday night, leaving four teams tied at 6-2.
Because all four teams didn’t meet this year, the MW turned to computer metrics.
For the second time in three days, the Aztecs lost again.
The conference announced Sunday morning that Boise State will host UNLV for the championship on Friday afternoon. It’s the third straight season those teams will fight it out for the title.
How the teams were picked
All the Aztecs had to do to clinch the host spot in the MW title game was to beat the Lobos, who also had a nice comeback season going under first-year coach Jason Eck.
But once they lost and the results of the other two games were known, that left four teams tied at 6-2 and the MW had to break the tie by using a composite average of nationally recognized metrics: Connelly SP+, ESPN SOR, KPI and SportSource rankings.
UNLV led the foursome with a composite average of 45.50, followed by Boise State at 47.75. With the two participants determined, the tiebreaker reverted to head-to-head to determine the host, with the Broncos earning the right to host the championship due to their 56-31 win over the Rebels in Boise on Oct. 18.
San Diego State finished third in the group with a composite average of 51.00 and New Mexico had a composite average of 54.75.
It’s a gut-punch for the Aztecs (9-3, 6-2), who beat Boise State 17-7 at Snapdragon Stadium on Nov. 15. The Aztecs did not play UNLV this season.
The Aztecs were hoping to win the championship in their final season in the MW. Starting next fall, the Aztecs, Broncos, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State will be playing in the reborn Pac-12, along with legacy members Oregon State and Washington State, and fellow newcomer Texas State. Gonzaga will join, too, but only in hoops.
What’s next
The Aztecs will now sit and wait until bowl matchups are announced next Sunday. The loss at New Mexico knocked them out of the chance to play in the Los Angeles Bowl on Dec. 13, which matches the MW champion with a Pac-12 legacy team.
Now the Aztecs are likely ticked for perhaps the Frisco Bowl or Arizona Bowl.