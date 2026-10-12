San Diego State freshman Jaylon Hawkins is doing something rarely seen in college football

Every time Jaylon Hawkins of the San Diego State Aztecs returns a kickoff for a touchdown, he’s won the Pac-12 Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Hawkins did it again Saturday, providing one of the few bright spots in an ugly 66-14 loss at Oregon State when he returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.

It was the second consecutive week the redshirt freshman returned a kickoff for a TD and the third time this season.

All three big plays resulted in the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week award, which is voted on by media that cover the league.

Jaylon Hawkins credits teammates for return success

“To be honest, a lot of it is really coming to my teammates,” Hawkins said Monday.

“My teammates are great when it comes to blocking on kickoff returns and the scheme, Coach Barton, it’s everything. So that really helps me when I get the ball in my hands and I look and everything’s blocked up.”

Hawkins ties Rashaad Penny's San Diego State record

Hawkins returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in the season-opening, 53-20 home win against Portland State. It was just his fifth college game.

Last weekend against Texas State, Hawkins returned the opening kickoff of the second half 96 yards for a score. That began a swing of 21 straight points that gave the shorthanded Aztecs the boost they needed to take and hold the lead for an impressive 31-29 comeback win.

Hawkins is believed to be the first Aztecs player with TDs on kick returns in consecutive games.

He’s the first FBS player to do it since Barion Brown of Kentucky in 2023 and the fifth to do it since 2020.

Dec 23, 2017; Fort Worth, TX, United States; San Diego State Aztecs running back Rashaad Penny (20). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His three TD returns are tied with Rashaad Penny for the most in school single-season history and the most in FBS in one season since Kentucky’s Brown had three in 2023.

Hawkins leads college football in kickoff return touchdowns

Overall he has returned 14 kickoffs for 543 yards, an average of 38.8 yards, and three touchdowns.

Hawkins leads the FBS in three categories: a 38.8-yard kick return average, three touchdowns and 543 total yards. He’s tied for third with 14 total kick returns.

He also plays wide receiver, which has allowed him to rank fifth in the Pac-12 with 617 all-purpose yards and 102.83 all-purpose yards per game, and tied for sixth with four total touchdowns.

In a remarkable stat, Hawkins has scored a touchdown four of the 20 times he’s touched the ball in six games.

San Diego State prepares for Fresno State rivalry game

The Aztecs (2-4, 1-1 Pac-12) face another critical Pac-12 test when they host longtime rival Fresno State (4-2, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.