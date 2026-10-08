San Diego State gets encouraging injury updates on Lucky Sutton, Javion Kinnard ahead of Oregon State game
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The San Diego State Aztecs have another packed availability report heading into their game at Oregon State on Saturday, although there might be a glimmer of hope regarding running backs Lucky Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard.
Neither Sutton nor Kinnard played in last week’s stirring 31-29 win against Texas State in the historic Pac-12 opener and are among the 16 players listed as questionable on the report issued by the league on Wednesday evening.
That’s an upgrade from last week, when Sutton was listed as out and Kinnard was listed as doubtful.
Of course, being upgraded is no guarantee that either will play against the Beavers. Last week’s final availability report listed 14 players as “game-time decisions,” and the Aztecs could once again list a number of players in that category in the final report due two hours before Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff.
The availability report lists only the players’ names and not specific injuries or illnesses. The Aztecs have been hit hard by a mumps outbreak the last few weeks.
This week’s report lists 35 players, up from 32 last week.
The Aztecs (2-3, 1-0 Pac-12) are 14.5-point underdogs against the Beavers (3-2, 1-0).
How Sutton and Kinnard's injuries have impacted San Diego State
Sutton and Kinnard were both injured in a 41-16 loss at Toledo two weeks ago. Sutton aggravated a high ankle sprain first suffered in a 28-10 loss at UCLA on Sept. 12 that kept him out of a home loss to James Madison.
Kinnard started in his place and went off for 251 all-purpose yards, including 181 yards rushing. But he suffered a knee injury in the Toledo game and like Sutton, had to be helped off the field.
With Sutton and Kinnard both out, true freshman Josiah Lucas started against Texas State and responded with 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Aztecs rallied for a stirring victory.
Other notable players
Quarterback Jayden Denegal is listed as probable. Wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. isn’t on the report at all.
Senior linebacker Tano Letuli, a three-year captain, is listed as questionable. He left the Texas State game with an undisclosed injury.
The tight ends room appeared to be the hardest-hit by the mumps outbreak. Five tight ends remain on the report, as questionable, doubtful or out.
Probable (8)
OL Ashdon Wnetrzak
WR Donovan Brown
QB Jayden Denegal
WR Jaylon Hawkins
DB Jelani Whitmore
OLB Kai Wallin
DB Kaimana Tufaga
DB Max Garrison
Questionable (16)
WR Al Doe
DB Braylon Cardwell
DL Gavriel Lightfoot
OL Harlem Nellum
OL Isaac Lucas
TE Jack Lua
TE Jackson Ford
OL Jarvis Williams
RB Javion Kinnard
ILB Jeramiah Lewis
WR Justius Lowe
RB Lucky Sutton
OL Mikey Watkins
WR Nate Acevedo
DL Roman Paseka
ILB Tano Letuli
Doubtful (6)
ILB Aaron Tasin
DB Chase Shumate
ILB Javari Nash
TE Kime Fangupo
TE Ryan Wolfer
DL Tuaoa Tau’ili’ili
Out (5)
DB Dalesean Staley
TE Jack Ellis
QB Stone Saunders
LS Luke Williams
LS Matt Mercado
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Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.