San Diego State vs. Nevada picks, predictions for college football Week 7 game
San Diego State looks to extend its winning streak to four games when it visits Nevada for the final time as Mountain West foes on Saturday night at Mackay Stadium. It’s another 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff on CBS Sports Network.
At 4-1, the Aztecs have eclipsed their win total from last fall, when they lost their last six games and finished 3-9 in Sean Lewis’ first season as head coach. The Aztecs are coming off a big 45-24 win against Colorado State and want to keep the momentum going when they face a Wolf Pack team that lost a close one at Fresno State to fall to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the MW.
Next fall, the Aztecs will join fellow MW teams Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State in moving to the Pac-12, where they’ll join holdovers Wazzu and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball and Gonzaga in basketball only. Nevada is one of the teams staying behind in the MW.
Several outlets and media personnel have made their picks for the Week 7 matchup. San Diego State is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under is 41.5 points, according to FanDuel.
Here's a look at how a few prognosticators foresee the Rams-Aztecs matchup playing out.
Bleacher Report: San Diego State 24, Nevada 16
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon is all aboard with the Aztecs for the third straight week. He’s got them covering the spread to improve to 4-1.
Dimers.com: San Diego State 25, Nevada 18
After simulating the outcome of the Aztecs-Huskies matchup more than 10,000 times, Dimers.com’s model gives San Diego State a 73% win probability on the moneyline but gives Nevada a 52% win probability against the spread, which it has as +8.
ESPN SP+: San Diego State 31, Nevada 14
Bill Connelly's SP+ model, a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measurement of college football efficiency, gives the Aztecs an 85% chance of beating the Wolf Pack on the road. This is the third straight week Connelly's metrics-based formulas picked the Aztecs to win.
Odds Shark: San Diego State 26, Nevada 13
A week after missing badly by predicting Colorado State to beat the Aztecs, Odds Shark's computer predicts SDSU will win, cover the spread and the total will go under. It predicts the Aztecs to win 26.4-13.3, so we’ll interpret that to mean 26-13. Odds Shark has missed on the Aztecs for two straight weeks.
Sportsbook Wire: San Diego State 30, Nevada 11
USA TODAY's sports betting site has San Diego State more than covering the spread and the score to go just under.