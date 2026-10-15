San Diego State QB Stone Saunders upgraded ahead of Fresno State rivalry game

In a sign that could portend a change at quarterback for the San Diego State Aztecs, redshirt freshman Stone Saunders was upgraded to questionable on the first Pac-12 availability report of the week.

Coach Sean Lewis has said he’ll evaluate every position this week in the wake of a nightmarish 66-14 loss at Oregon State. He specifically mentioned the quarterback position after senior Jayden Denegal was benched in favor of redshirt freshman Draiden Trudeau during the wipeout loss that dropped SDSU to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12.

Saunders had been listed as “out” on the availability reports during the first two weeks of the season. He broke his collarbone in a 53-20, season-opening home win against Portland State.

He had a heralded high school career in Pennsylvania before enrolling at Kentucky. He took his redshirt season and then transferred to SDSU after a coaching change.

The QB change could light a spark with the Aztecs going into Saturday night’s home game against longtime rival Fresno State (4-2, 1-1) in the battle for the Old Oil Can.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported last week that Saunders had returned to practice but still needed to be cleared to play.

What Stone Saunders' status means for SDSU's quarterback situation

Denegal has failed to get the passing game firing this season. It hasn’t helped that running backs Lucky Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard have been slowed by injuries.

Denegal was also pulled in favor of Trudeau during a 41-16 blowout loss at Toledo.

San Diego State quarterback Jayden Denegal (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kinnard and Sutton are also listed as questionable.

The Aztecs list 31 players in four categories, their lowest number in the three weeks since the reports started.

The availability reports are posted on the Pac-12 website starting three days before game day and updated the following two days and then again two hours before kickoff.

While the reports list the players, they do not indicate the injury or illness affecting them. The Aztecs have been hit by a mumps outbreak.

San Diego State's full availability report vs. Fresno State

Probable (5)

WR Daishaun Davis

OLB Djibril Rahman

WR Jaylon Hawkins

DB Josiah Cox

OLB Kai Wallin

Questionable (18)

ILB Cameron Cooper

DB Chase Shumate

ILB Dean Harrington

WR Derek Stevenson

RB DJ Overstreet

OLB Dominic Coelho

ILB Javari Nash

RB Javion Kinnard

ILB Jeramiah Lewis

OL Joe Borjon

DB Josh Hunter

OL Kalan Ellis

RB Lucky Sutton

DB Max Garrison

OL Mikey Watkins

ILB Sione Hala

QB Stone Saunders

WR Will Cianfri

Doubtful (5)

WR Donovan Brown

RB Josiah Lucas

WR Nate Acevedo

TE Ryan Wolfer

ILB Tano Letuli

Out (3)

DB Dalesean Staley

TE Jack Ellis

LS Luke Williams