San Diego State QB Stone Saunders upgraded ahead of Fresno State rivalry game
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In a sign that could portend a change at quarterback for the San Diego State Aztecs, redshirt freshman Stone Saunders was upgraded to questionable on the first Pac-12 availability report of the week.
Coach Sean Lewis has said he’ll evaluate every position this week in the wake of a nightmarish 66-14 loss at Oregon State. He specifically mentioned the quarterback position after senior Jayden Denegal was benched in favor of redshirt freshman Draiden Trudeau during the wipeout loss that dropped SDSU to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12.
Saunders had been listed as “out” on the availability reports during the first two weeks of the season. He broke his collarbone in a 53-20, season-opening home win against Portland State.
He had a heralded high school career in Pennsylvania before enrolling at Kentucky. He took his redshirt season and then transferred to SDSU after a coaching change.
The QB change could light a spark with the Aztecs going into Saturday night’s home game against longtime rival Fresno State (4-2, 1-1) in the battle for the Old Oil Can.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported last week that Saunders had returned to practice but still needed to be cleared to play.
What Stone Saunders' status means for SDSU's quarterback situation
Denegal has failed to get the passing game firing this season. It hasn’t helped that running backs Lucky Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard have been slowed by injuries.
Denegal was also pulled in favor of Trudeau during a 41-16 blowout loss at Toledo.
Kinnard and Sutton are also listed as questionable.
The Aztecs list 31 players in four categories, their lowest number in the three weeks since the reports started.
The availability reports are posted on the Pac-12 website starting three days before game day and updated the following two days and then again two hours before kickoff.
While the reports list the players, they do not indicate the injury or illness affecting them. The Aztecs have been hit by a mumps outbreak.
San Diego State's full availability report vs. Fresno State
Probable (5)
WR Daishaun Davis
OLB Djibril Rahman
WR Jaylon Hawkins
DB Josiah Cox
OLB Kai Wallin
Questionable (18)
ILB Cameron Cooper
DB Chase Shumate
ILB Dean Harrington
WR Derek Stevenson
RB DJ Overstreet
OLB Dominic Coelho
ILB Javari Nash
RB Javion Kinnard
ILB Jeramiah Lewis
OL Joe Borjon
DB Josh Hunter
OL Kalan Ellis
RB Lucky Sutton
DB Max Garrison
OL Mikey Watkins
ILB Sione Hala
QB Stone Saunders
WR Will Cianfri
Doubtful (5)
WR Donovan Brown
RB Josiah Lucas
WR Nate Acevedo
TE Ryan Wolfer
ILB Tano Letuli
Out (3)
DB Dalesean Staley
TE Jack Ellis
LS Luke Williams
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Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.