San Diego State suffers disastrous first half as Oregon State builds 38-7 lead

The San Diego State Aztecs knew the Oregon State Beavers were going to be dangerous in their key Pac-12 Conference matchup Saturday at Reser Stadium.

But they didn’t appear to be ready for the all-out attack the Beavers put on in scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions en route to a 38-7 halftime lead.

The Aztecs had few answers for the Beavers’ explosive offense led by quarterback Braden Atkinson, who threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns.

The Aztecs, meanwhile, didn’t cross midfield until their sixth possession, which Jayden Denegal capped with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Bostick.

Atkinson threw touchdown passes to three different receivers, including an 11-yarder to freshman star Jesse Legree, who was wide open coming out of the backfield on the first play of the second quarter to give the Beavers a 21-0 lead.

SDSU finally stopped the Beavers on their sixth drive, when they broke up a pass in the end zone to force a field goal, which the Beavers missed.

But the Beavers took advantage of a pass interference penalty in the closing seconds of the half to kick a 53-yard field goal as time expired.

OSU outgrained SDSU 346-107.

San Diego State's running back situation

True freshman Josiah Lucas started the game but was in the injury tent after the first possession, which ended with a punt. He then jogged into the locker room with a trainer.

Javion “Chop” Kinnard started the second series with the Aztecs already down 14-0. But the Aztecs were forced to punt for a second time.

Lucas returned for the third possession.

Lucas made his second straight start after injuries sidelined Lucky Sutton and Kinnard last week.

Sutton and Kinnard were upgraded to questionable on the Pac-12 availability report this week and were among the 14 players listed as being game-time decisions in the final report issued two hours before kickoff.

Lucas came up huge last week in his first start, when he gained 111 yards and scored twice to help spur a comeback in a 31-29 home win against Texas State.

How Oregon State took control early

Oregon State got the opening kickoff and moved 75 yards in 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead.

Atkinson, the NCAA passing yardage leader, was sacked by Sione Hala in the red zone to force third down, but the Beavers gained 10 yards and then went for it on fourth-and-2, with Atkinson hitting Maalik Murphy for a 2-yard touchdown pass.