San Diego State turns to backup quarterback Draiden Trudeau amid blowout loss to Oregon State

San Diego State turned to redshirt freshman quarterback Draiden Trudeau in the third quarter of Saturday's lopsided matchup against Oregon State, replacing senior starter Jayden Denegal.

RELATED: 3 takeaways from San Diego State's disastrous 66-14 loss to Oregon State

The Aztecs trailed 52-7 when Trudeau came on for Denegal, who had completed only five of 15 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown.

But five plays into the drive, Draiden was intercepted by Jabari Odoemenem to set up a touchdown that made it 59-7.

SDSU’s Jaylon Hawkins then returned his second kickoff for a touchdown in two games, this one for 62 yards to make it 59-14.

Trudeau also replaced Denegal late in a 41-6 loss at Toledo two weeks ago.

Oregon State went on to defeat San Diego State, 66-14, handing the Aztecs their first Pac-12 loss of the season.

San Diego State's offensive struggles against Oregon State

The Aztecs were overwhelmed by quarterback Braden Atkinson and freshman receiver Jesse Legree.

Atkinson, the FBS passing yardage leader, threw for 409 yards and five touchdowns before being replaced midway through the third quarter.

Legree caught 10 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He did the Heisman pose after his third touchdown catch, of 31 yards. His other TD catches were for 11 and 71 yards.