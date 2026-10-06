Two San Diego State players changed everything in wild comeback win

The San Diego State Aztecs’ thrilling comeback win against Texas State in the historic Pac-12 Conference opener earned two players recognition by the league.

Jaylon Hawkins was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, as voted on by media that cover the conference’s schools. It was the second time Hawkins was honored this season.

Linebacker Cameron Cooper was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.

How San Diego State turned the game around

Hawkins and Cooper made big plays that helped SDSU rally from a 14-point second-half deficit and score 21 straight points as the Aztecs (2-3, 1-0 Pac-12) took control of a game they’d win 31-29.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and was impressive because the Aztecs had a number of players out due to injuries and a mumps outbreak that left them as 9.5-point underdogs in their own stadium.

What Hawkins did to earn his award

With the Aztecs trailing 17-3, the redshirt freshman turned the momentum toward the Aztecs when he returned the opening kickoff of the second half 96 yards for a touchdown.

That was the first of three scores that gave the Aztecs a 24-17 lead with 6:45 left in the third quarter.

Coupled with his 100-yard TD return in the season-opening win against Portland State, Hawkins became the fourth Aztecs player with multiple kick return touchdowns in the same season.

The most notable player on that list is Rashaad Penny, who had three in 2015, two in 2017 and two in 2016. Juwan Washington had two in 2017 and Colin Lockett had two in 2012.

Hawkins has 12 kickoff returns for 433 yards (36.1-yard average and two touchdowns this season. He leads the FBS with his 433 total kick return yards and is tied for first with the two return TDs.

Hawkins has also caught five passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.

What Cooper did to earn his award

With Tano Letuli out with an injury, Cooper came up with two huge plays while getting his most playing time this season.

He blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter that kept the score at 17-3 for the Bobcats.

Late in the game, after the Aztecs took a safety to see their lead trimmed to 24-22, Cooper deflected and intercepted a pass from quarterback Brad Jackson, returning it 32 yards for a touchdown that gave the Aztecs a 31-22 lead.

He had a season-high seven tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

The transfer from Division II Western Colorado has 22 tackles, including 11 solo, on the season, as well as the interception, a sack, three QB hurries and a pass breakup.

Up next

The Aztecs visit Oregon State at 3 p.m. Saturday.