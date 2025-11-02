What San Diego State coach Sean Lewis said after the Aztecs won their sixth straight game
Sean Lewis was asked about it again, and his answer was the same as last week: Yes, his San Diego State Aztecs should be ranked after beating Wyoming 24-7 on Saturday night to improve to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Mountain West.
“How many 7-1 teams are there in the country? At this point in the season, we’re not talking about preseason polls and what people think they are. We're going to be in the second week of November,” Lewis said after the Aztecs won their sixth straight game. “There are only four weeks left in the regular season before hitting championship weekend. We're focused on the present. How many teams are 7-1? The resume speaks for itself.”
The Aztecs have been receiving votes for a few weeks in the two major polls, but haven’t cracked the Top 25.
Here are the highlights of Lewis’ postgame news conference:
Lewis on what makes the Aztecs a Top 25 team
“If you're talking about the Top 25 teams in the country that are consistently showing up, the resume matters, and not what people think. We are what we thought we were going to be as we entered the season. We talk all the time in here about ‘This is ‘what have you done for me lately’ business.’ We've won six in a row. How many teams in the country have won six in a row? I think we're one of the best in the country. We should be in the Top 25.”
Lewis on the offense not being as efficient as in past weeks
“It's a special spot for us to be sitting here when we're talking about almost 400 yards of total offense and talking about our lack of inefficiency. It's great that the standards are that high. Wyoming did a really good job. Coach Jay Sawvel does an unbelievable job with his defensive background, his defensive staff, and being really gap-sound. They're a one-man, one-gap, aggressive, uphill unit that's going to attack you and be very physically stout.”
Lewis on what needs to improve
“There are things within the run game that we had to refine. Ultimately, I have to do a better job of getting us into some heavier personnel sooner and quicker. I am more disappointed in myself. We got to spring Lucky Sutton there at the end for a big run. Valuing the football is critically important now. It’s been two weeks in a row that we've done a poor job with turnovers. We have got to go back to emphasizing that. We need to go back to the basics, but we'll continue to refine it. We'll continue to go forward, but I'm always going to look inward at what we can do better as a staff and what we're doing offensively, so better execution comes out of it.”
Lewis on the big picture
“It's great to have another one, to win six in a row as we have momentum going into the fourth quarter of the season. It’s great to be in the position that we are right now. Ultimately, it doesn't matter. We've got to get a heck of a lot better as we go forward. It’s a good spot to be in. There's going to be lots of cleanup this week, because we have to go play a really good Hawaii team and other future opponents. The Aztecs have to get better as we continue to go forward, so that we can achieve all of our dreams and goals.”