What San Diego State football coach Sean Lewis said about the Aztecs’ recruiting class

San Diego State football coach Sean Lewis signed his first Pac-12 recruiting class on Wednesday, welcoming 22 players to an Aztecs team that just missed playing for the championship in its final year in the Mountain West.

“I’m just incredibly proud of the players, incredibly proud of the staff, incredibly proud of the work that everyone did putting all this together, and the work that was done day in and day out,” Lewis said. “I can't thank the community enough for their support and the way that they encouraged us.

“(I) can't wait for them to continue to elevate with us as we go forward into the future, pack Snapdragon Stadium, and create an environment that is a true competitive advantage for us each and every single time we step on that field. (I’m) very proud of the work that our kids did and the way that they were resilient, the way that they responded week in and week out.”

The Aztecs (9-3, 6-2) finished in a four-way tie for first place in the MW, but a double-overtime loss at New Mexico on Saturday, coupled with computer metrics, knocked them out of the running to play in the conference championship game.

SDSU moves into the new-look Pac-12 next year, along with fellow MW teams Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State. They’ll join legacies Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomer Texas State. Gonzaga is also joining, but in football only.

Lewis said the Aztecs beat out multiple Power Four programs for some signees and that 12 will be mid-year enrollees.

“It's a strong class, (with) numerous state championships. It's the highest cumulative GPA class that we have signed. They're tremendous leaders in their communities (and) men of great character,” Lewis said.

Here are the highlights of Lewis’ news conference:

Lewis on how this season’s success impacted conversations had with signees

“To high school kids, if they're entrusting you with their career and all the work and sacrifice that they've put into it, they want to see some evidence. It's one thing to talk about hope, but it's something completely different to have that proof of concept, that evidence, to show them. (We show) our tape and how it's successful, and the role that they're going to fill and the developmental plan that we have for them, not just as a player, but as a young man.”

Lewis on Texas recruits wide receiver Derek Stevenson and running back Josiah Lucas

“Derek was a guy that we identified early on. He has a lot of position flexibility. He's shown good development in his craftsmanship as a wide receiver, and (I’m) looking forward to getting him here to begin his process, learning our system, and (show) how he can be an impactful player. Josiah is a well-rounded (running) back that can do all things really well. He's got some real horsepower. He shows great change of direction on his tape. (Josiah’s) a man of great character that we're excited to pour into.”

Lewis on La Jolla High School wide receiver Carson Diehl

“He's the best two-way player locally. He played wide receiver (and) he played defensive back. To see his competitive nature, his leadership traits, and his physical tools of his size, it's really impressive. (I’m) excited to keep him home, and we want to keep all of our hometown heroes home. He was one that very early on we identified, going all the way back to last summer.”

Lewis on some of the biggest challenges on identifying prospects as future Aztecs

“The biggest challenge is what they're going to act like and who they're going to be when they get away from home. What level of adversity have they had in their life? How are you going to manage your time? How are you going to move, shake, and not be distracted, yet stay focused on your purposeful intent of why you're here … to get your degree, to grow as a young man and become the best player and version of yourself that you can be?”

Lewis on what SDSU looks for in quarterbacks and the development of freshman JP Mialovski

“We look for leadership, competitiveness, ability to process, hand talent, mobility, and a high ceiling. (We) want a guy that we can pour into (and) develop. As for JP, he has done a great job as our scout team quarterback, him, Kyle (Crum), and Dre (Draiden Trudeau) have done a good job in that role. So these bowl practices will be critically important for him, and we'll have a better idea of where he's at and how that growth curve has played out.”

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS