What San Diego State’s players said after beating Wyoming to improve to 7-1
On paper, it was an impressive performance by San Diego State.
The Aztecs beat Wyoming 24-7 on Saturday, their sixth straight win. The Aztecs (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West) moved into first place in the conference after Boise State lost at home to Fresno State.
Even with another strong defensive performance, the Aztecs felt they left some plays on the field.
“The best thing about that is we're 7-1, and we still haven't played a complete game as a team in all three phases,” edge rusher Trey White said after getting two sacks to bump his season total to six. “The locker room wasn't as excited as it usually is, because we know we can play so much better. We're just a really hungry team, and we know that we have a lot left to play ahead of us. We know we have to take it game by game. That's the only way to do it. We'll eventually keep stacking wins. We're still 0-0 right now. We just have so much to work for, and that's what's exciting.”
Here are the highlights of the players’ news conference:
White on how the defense slowed Wyoming’s offense
“We knew that they were going to try to run the ball on us. That's what they leaned on during their games. Once we shut that down, we forced third-and-long situations. Every time it's third-and-long, we get after it. Forcing them in those long down distances was the key for us there.”
Running back Lucky Sutton on his career-high 158 yards
“Wyoming has a great defense, and I have to give kudos to them. It was not a perfect game. It's a career high for me, but there's still a lot to clean up on offense. I have a lot I need to clean up. I didn't play a perfect game. It's a great feeling, but it's time to get back to work and winning.”
Sutton on playing behind a great offensive line
“It means a lot. I have a lot of trust in those guys, and I’m really proud of how they play every single week. They keep on getting better and better. We started off slow, but they figured out the way to get the job done at the end and keep on getting better and better. I'm really proud of those guys and really appreciative of them.”