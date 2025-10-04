What San Diego State’s players said after dominant win over Colorado State
The first sign it was going to be a big night for San Diego State was when Jayden Denegal dropped a 45-yard dime down the right sideline midway through the first quarter to Donovan Brown, who caught it over his shoulder for a touchdown
The Aztecs went on to gain 540 yards in a 45-24 home win Friday night over Colorado State in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.
Denegal threw for 256 yards and two long touchdowns in his fifth college start, and San Diego natives Lucky Sutton and Byron Cardwell Jr. each surpassed 100 yards rushing as the Aztecs improved to 4-1.
“We had a short week this week but we knew what we were trying to do,” Denegal said. “Through those first three games, we struggled with downfield efficiency, but we just continued with our process. We continue to make plays one-on-one and give my guys a shot at the end of the day.”
Here are the highlights of the players’ news conference:
Denegal on the offensive production
“Every game I expect us to go out there and ball, and today so happened to be the first night that we were able to showcase that to everybody else.”
Denegal on the team effort
“My O-line, they held up amazing today. Big shoutout to them and big shoutout to the running backs and tight ends. Those guys gave me time to get the ball downfield and the receivers made plays on the balls when the ball was in the air and I think the offense did a great job today and so did the defense and we had a complete team.”
Edge rusher Trey White on the offense carrying the day
“Yeah, they had our backs today. You know, we're going to have points in the season where the offense is going to have to pick us up. We're going to have to pick the offense up, but that's what a great team does. We just respond really well no matter the circumstance, and tonight it just happened to be the offense to pick us up this time. So, I'm really proud of them and what they did.”
White on the season outlook
“We're not even to our full potential yet. We have to play a complete game as a whole team. Once we do that, once we can consistently do that, we're dangerous.”
White on his decision to return to Montezuma Mesa
“There's a reason why I came back here. It’s that culture that coach (Sean) Lewis was preaching. Since we were starting workouts like our fall camp, summer workouts, and winter workouts, I knew there was something special about this team.”