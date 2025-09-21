What San Diego State players said after statement win over Cal
The San Diego State Aztecs made the most of their bye week and focused on atoning for a 23-point loss at Washington State on Sept. 6.
It paid off with the signature win of the Sean Lewis Era, a 34-0 stunner against previously undefeated California on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.
Cornerback Chris Johnson punctuated the big win with a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown, not long after safety Dwayne McDougle scooped up a fumble and returned it 35 yards for a score.
It turned out there was a lot more at stake than simply bouncing back from the loss at WSU.
“Before the game, I told all of the people from California on the team how Cal passed on us. We needed to hunt, and that's what we did,” said McDougle, a junior from Oakland — right in Cal’s backyard — who transferred from Idaho before the season.
Jordan Napier caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Denegal — just a few plays after they connected on an 80-yard catch-and-run — and Lucky Sutton rushed for one score.
Here are the highlights from the players’ postgame news conference:
McDougle on the extra week of preparation
“The weeks that we had off, we wanted it badly. Coach (Rob) Aurich emphasized four turnovers a day, and we did that every single day of practice. I think that played a huge role in the game.”
McDougle on the connections he made after transferring from Idaho
“As soon as I got here in January, the coaches overemphasized building and connecting. We wanted to be one. We wanted to get to know everybody, because we wanted to build on last year. We grew as a team 100%.”
McDougle on the loud atmosphere at Snapdragon Stadium
“It feels great. It means we have a great fan base behind us. We are going to keep building every single week and show all of San Diego that we are going to do this. This is our year.”
Napier on the statement win
“It means a lot. It showed that the game against Washington State should have been ours. That's what I'm thinking right now. That one loss on our record hurts. Moving forward, we know we have a good squad. We know that Cal was one of the better teams on our schedule this year. We went out and we balled. We know what we have, and what we need to keep doing. Simple as that.”
Napier on his 80-yard reception
“I should have gotten it in the end zone. I shouldn't be getting caught like that. It feels good. We’ve been preparing and working hard. For it to finally show up on tape and in the game, on a big stage. It feels good to know what you're working for is showing up.”