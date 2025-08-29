What San Diego State’s players said after win over Stony Brook
San Diego State lost its last six games of 2024, so Thursday night’s 42-0 season-opening win over Stony Brook felt pretty good.
The Aztecs outgained the FCS Seawolves 453-95 in total offense. New starting quarterback Jayden Denegal threw for 208 yards and one touchdown, and Lucky Sutton rushed for 100 yards and two scores.
The Aztecs had a few lulls and more penalties than second-year coach Sean Lewis would like, so they know what they have to work on going into their next game, at future Pac-12 opponent Washington State on Sept. 6.
Here’s what Lucky Sutton and linebacker Owen Chambliss said in their postgame news conference:
Sutton on posting his first 100-yard rushing game
“I was definitely excited about my first 100-yard game. I’m proud of the team and happy for the offensive line. Without them playing extremely well, I would not have had the game I did. I'm grateful for them and very blessed.”
Sutton on what feels different from last year
“This year, we're coming in with confidence on offense. We are locked into each other, and we have a real brotherhood. We really focused on our relationships this year off the field. We're playing right next to our brothers, and everyone has each other's back this year. There is confidence in the offense in general.”
Chambliss on the defense feeding off the offense
“The offense gives us amazing confidence. We feed off the offense. If they’re rolling, we’re rolling. They do an amazing job in practice. We knew that they were going to be accurate. We were sitting on the sideline watching the offense continue to go down and score, which really helps out our defense.”
Chambliss on focusing on Washington State
“We need to tackle better and get out the first game tackle jitters. We need to communicate and fly around like we did tonight. We need to have a good practice every day next week and handle our business.”