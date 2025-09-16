What San Diego State's players said heading into Week 4 home game against Cal
The San Diego State Aztecs have an extra week to prepare to host the California Golden Bears and they’re eager to get back onto the field after getting blown out 36-13 at Washington State on Sept. 6.
“I feel like we really beat ourselves,” running back Lucky Sutton said as the Aztecs (1-1) prepare for Saturday night’s game at Snapdragon Stadium. “I feel like we needed to hone in, into our details and fundamentals, and we really didn't play to our standard this previous game. So, we really got a week, this bye week, to focus on that delve into our details, so we can be prepared for this week.”
The Aztecs faced Cal a year ago in Berkeley, trailing 7-3 at halftime before the Bears scored on their first four possessions of the second half to win 31-10. The home team has never lost in this series, which Cal leads 5-4. But the Golden Bears are 12.5-point favorites and have dominated their opponents so far this season.
Here are the highlights of the San Diego State players’ Week 4 news conference:
Sutton on using the bye week to refocus after the Washington State loss
“You know, we’ve got to focus on ourselves, focus on the little details we need to work on as a team and as a whole. We’ve got to really focus on things we need to work on, rather than focus on somebody else. So, it was a really good opportunity for us to get back to our basics.”
Sutton on his balance and will to run through contact
“It's a little bit of both [balance and willpower], you know, that during the offseason, I was working a lot on my balance, but also just the will and just wanted to stay up for my brothers.”
Edge rusher Trey White on the importance of slowing California’s offense
“When it comes to Cal, they have a really, really good freshman quarterback. I know that the D-line this week for us can affect the game a lot if we can just make them feel under constant pressure. I feel like we have a big role in this game this week. So, I'm really excited for that and for the challenge. It's kind of been slow up front compared to our standard so I'm really excited for that.
“They have a really good O-line and good, solid position, skill position groups and a good group of tight ends. I'm excited for the challenge, and it should be a really good game.”
White on drawing more attention as a pass rusher and looking for his first sack this year
“Yeah, just facing a little bit more attention this year, just getting a lot of action away from me. But I'm not really worried about the numbers this year, as long as we're all doing our job, and I know the sacks will come, you know, like last year, I think I only had half a sack two games in. So, the sacks will come in due time. I'm not really worried about that.”