What San Diego State’s players said ahead of Nevada matchup
San Diego State had its best game yet in four seasons at Snapdragon Stadium, when it gained 540 yards of offense in a 45-24 win against Colorado State.
The Aztecs rushed for 281 yards and passed for 259 more as the Aztecs improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in their final season in the Mountain West Conference.
While quarterback Jayden Denegal and running backs Lucky Sutton and Byron Cardwell Jr. got the yards and the accolades, the offensive linemen know that their hard work had a lot to do with the results.
“It's been going well together,” senior lineman Christian Jones said Monday. “Coach (Mike) Schmidt is working hard every day, working on team chemistry. That's something I think has been one of our strong suits across the entire team, but especially for us as a unit. We're really confident in our ones [starters] and twos [reserves] and we have been working at it every day so as we keep plugging away we have a lot of good things ahead of us.”
Now it's on to Nevada, where they'll face the Wolf Pack for the final time as conference rivals and try to extend their winning streak to four games.
Jones on handling platitudes while remaining focused
“People are seeing the work that we've been putting in. That's definitely been a point of emphasis. You always want people to see what you've got. At the same time, coach [Lewis] always reminds us, the Aztec family, whenever we're in the meetings, he's reminding us that it's about everyone in the building. It’s about everyone here in the auditorium downstairs. It's good to have the buzz. It's awesome to bring back pride into the program. But also remember that no matter what, it's about us, it's about all the teammates, it's everyone that's in that room that's suited up. He's been doing a good job of keeping us focused on that.”
Jones on Denegal’s progress
“It's been really encouraging, especially given what he's battling through. The way he's able to perform each and every day. He's a good leader too. Everyone on the offense clicks with him. Everyone likes him. Not only just as a person, he's not just popular, but he's also a great player. That in combination with who he is as a leader off the field has been good to see, because it's someone you can happily block for.”
Jones on the challenge of Nevada’s defensive line
“What I've seen so far, definitely very physical up front. Obviously, they want to stop the run. They want to get to the passers. It's going to be a good opportunity for our O-line to showcase what we’ve got. They're going to be coming after us, and we're going to be coming after them, so it's a good opportunity.”
Senior edge Niles King on the defense’s mentality
“We go against a very talented offense [SDSU’s offense] every day since the spring, in the fall, and they get these blinders on. You don't really know how good you are. I knew after the first game, our whole O- line, they're a pretty good unit. They’ve prepared us to play anyone in the country. Taking that confidence game, game after game, really helps us.”
King on being nicknamed the “Sack King” and getting two sacks vs. CSU
“We had a game plan on playing physically with the O-line. We knew that we were the more physical group, and we had to put it on tape. Follow the coaching points, play hard and we are going to get some sacks.”
King on why he committed to San Diego State
“Honestly, it’s the way coach [Lewis] talked about it, the family aspect. Being able to bring everybody back last year really said something to me because a lot of schools, especially in today's college football area, jump around getting a payday here and there. I want to play somewhere with a family that really believed in the program, and everybody when I visited really bought in and really believed that they could turn this program around. That really spoke to me.”