What San Diego State’s Sean Lewis said ahead of game against Nevada
San Diego State football coach Sean Lewis used the term “great program win” again in discussing the Aztecs’ 45-24 victory against Colorado State in a Mountain West opener.
He also said the Aztecs (4-1, 1-0) still have a lot of work to do as they continue an impressive turnaround in his second season.
“I thought the kids did a tremendous job owning the plan, owning the preparation of what needed to get done, and then the execution was good for the most part,” Lewis said Monday. “There are things that we need to clean up, there's some foolish penalties, there's some opportunities for us where we left some meat on the bone in all three phases that we can maximize. But 1-0 in conference play is awesome.”
Now it’s off to Reno, where the Aztecs will face struggling Nevada (1-4, 0-1) for the final time. Next July 1, SDSU is off to the reconfigured Pac-12 while the Wolf Pack remains in the MW.
The Aztecs have won three straight games to eclipse their win total from Lewis’ first season, when they lost their last six games to finish 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the MW.
Here are the highlights of Lewis’ Week 7 news conference:
Lewis on facing Nevada after it lost by three points to Fresno State
“Don't get it twisted. The record does not indicate or show how talented they are. They're hitting their stride. You know, they made a quarterback change, and you can tell that, he's [Carter Jones] got some, some play-making ability. They've used him before, and in some different sets. You know, they won the second half of their game, and have momentum, and they're going back home, and they have not been home in a while.”
Lewis on putting together a complete road effort
“We need to roll our sleeves up and be humble enough to know how hard it is to win in this day and age of college football and winning in general. I know they're going to be prepared and they're going to be a physical team, and they do things the right way, and have tremendous respect for Coach Choate and his staff and how they go about it. So, it is going to be a hard-fought opportunity on the road, and we need to go put a full game together, which we've yet to do on the road.”
Lewis on the team’s offensive balance
“I mean, it's not that easy. I wish it was that easy to be able to do whatever we wanted whenever we wanted. But know, we want to take advantage of what the defense is presenting, right? We kind of talked with the guys and particularly the quarterbacks that if you're patient enough to take what the defense gives you, eventually they'll give you the game, right?
“We had some opportunities and we hit some explosive passes that loosened up some coverage that allowed the run game and then when coverage got loosened up and the run game started going, well then you got to get more hats to the box. So, we were able to take advantage of some things in the throw game again.”
Lewis on where there’s room for improvement
“There are some tracks within the run game that for — as well as we ran the ball — I thought that we could still be cleaner with. I thought our tackling, for the first time, wasn't as clean or as crisp as it needed to be. We still continue to make some foolish penalties in all three phases that are going to come back to bite us in closer ballgames. Very, very grateful that we got the win, that we found a way to win, really satisfied with the outcome.”
Lewis on confidence
“You want the guys confident, but you don't want them too confident. We talk a lot about being humble and being hungry. Just doing some things to remind the guys that as good as this has been, there's much area for growth, there's so much area for improvement, but hang in, also acknowledging the guys who have been around. People are showing up, and they're excited to be there, and it's a dynamic, exciting game day environment where they're establishing a legacy of their own that's building upon the tradition of the past that the city's come to life with. It's cool to see that evolution.”