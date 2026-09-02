Why Lucky Sutton is San Diego State’s most important player against Portland State

This is why Lucky Sutton announced in December that he was returning to his hometown San Diego State Aztecs for his senior season rather than shop himself around for a better deal.

Sutton will lead the Aztecs into the inaugural season of the reconfigured Pac-12 Conference and begin to build on his breakout season when SDSU opens with a non-conference game against Portland State at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium.

SDSU is looking to get back into the win column after losing its final two games of what was otherwise a turnaround season, when it went 9-4 and played in a bowl game for the first time since 2022.

This is why Sutton will be SDSU’s most important player against PSU.

A rebuilt offensive line adds pressure

Third-year coach Sean Lewis held Sutton out of a scrimmage two weeks ago at Snapdragon Stadium in order to keep him healthy.

Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There’s no secrets. He's pretty good. We need him on September 5th and everything going forward,” Lewis said that night. “He’s really mad at me because he really likes to play football and he wants to get hit and that'll be OK.”

Sutton will be running behind a rebuilt offensive line with only two returning starters. Joe Borjon was flipped from right tackle to left tackle and Kalan Ellis is back at left guard.

Ball State transfer Isaac Lucas will be at center and Texas Southern transfer Dennis Jones at right tackle. Returnee Michael Leville Watkins is at right guard.

Sutton waited for his turn to become the starter at “Running Back U” and shined from the start. He ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns in last season’s opener, a 42-0 win against FCS Stony Brook.

That set the tone for the rest of the season, when Sutton went on to lead the Mountain West and reach No. 13 on SDSU’s all-time, single-season rushing list with 1,297 yards. He added 10 touchdowns to a resume that was good enough to be named a Doak Walker Award semifinalist and a first-team All-MW selection.

There are plenty of other skill-position players ready for their season debuts, including returning starting quarterback Jayden Denegal and Bert Emanuel Jr., who has moved from backup quarterback to wide receiver.

The first time Emanuel catches a pass from Denegal could be special.

But fans should definitely keep their eyes on Lucky No. 7.

Sutton enters 2026 with something to prove

Sutton has been piling up accolades during fall camp.

He was voted one of five team captains and one of five SDSU players named to the Pac-12 Preseason Impact List.

He’s been named to the watch lists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back, as well as the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards that honor the top college player. Athlon Sports, Lindy’s, Phil Steele and Pro Football Network all put him on their first-team All-Pac-12 lists.

Not surprisingly, he’s more interested in playing than talking about awards.

“Not focused on things individually. Just wanting to be a part of a team that wins a championship and really holds up to our potential,” Sutton said during fall camp.

“That's all I'm really focusing on is doing my part to contribute to a team that goes hard and wins … it's just the same mindset I came into last year. I still have a lot to prove. I've been saying that for a while now. I feel like last season, everyone says it was a decent or good season. I didn't think it was good enough. So just having that mindset that I have something to prove is just one thing. I'm just having that mentality coming into this season.”

Up next

Sutton and the Aztecs get the season going Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can tune in on USA Network and San Diego Sports 760 radio.