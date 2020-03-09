Baseball's Beaver Named to Buster Posey Award Watch List

Graduate catcher Dallas Beaver has been selected to the Buster Posey Award Watch List, it was announced Monday afternoon by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission. Sixty catchers were nominated for the award by their coaches. Because the award is given annually to the top division one collegiate catcher, the list will be updated to include other candidates until May 6, 2020.

Beaver, a grad transfer from UCF, is hitting .278 with three doubles, seven runs scored and four RBI for the Gamecocks with 13 games and 10 starts. He had two hits in a 10-2 win over Cornell on March 6 and drove in a pair of runs in the season-opening win over Holy Cross on Feb. 14. Beaver also has neutralized the opponent's running game as only five base runners have tried to steal with him behind the dish.

The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, whom will be announced May 19, 2020. Ballots will be sent to the national voting panel at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 3, 2020. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 23rd Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 25, 2020.

Oregon State catcher, Adley Rutschman, was named the catcher of the year last June. Kyle McCann of Georgia Tech and Eric Yang of UC Santa Barbara were the other finalists for the award.

The Gamecocks are back in action Tuesday night against The Citadel. First pitch is set for 7 p.m