Update On Gamecocks In The Big Show
University of South Carolina Athletics
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a number of alumni on MLB teams still competing this summer. Here's a look at how they're doing so far.
- Jackie Bradley Jr. (Boston Red Sox) - Bradley has played in 30 games for the Red Sox this season and has a .242 average with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI. Bradley homered in back-to-back games against Baltimore on August 22-23.
- Wil Crowe (Washington Nationals) - Crowe made his Major League debut for the Nationals on August 22 against the Miami Marlins. He struck out a pair and allowed six hits and four runs in 3.2 innings of work. Crowe was sent back to the Alternate Training Site after his appearance.
- Grayson Greiner (Detroit Tigers) - Greiner belted his first home run of 2020 in a win over Cleveland on August 23. He has three extra-base hits and four RBI in 11 games played for the Tigers this season.
- Whit Merrifield (Kansas City Royals) - Merrifield is hitting .296 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 RBI in 34 starts for Kansas City. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI against the Chicago White Sox on August 30.
- Jordan Montgomery (New York Yankees) - Montgomery is 2-1 with 20 strikeouts in 24.1 innings in five starts for the Yankees. He struck out six in five innings of work against the Mets on August 28. Montgomery had four strikeouts in 3.2 innings in a win over Boston on August 17.
- Max Schrock (St. Louis Cardinals) - Schrock played in 11 games for the Cardinals with three hits and a home run against the Chicago Cubs on August 18. He also pitched in a loss to the Cleveland Indians on August 28, retiring the side in order. Schrock was sent back to the Alternate Training Site on August 29.
- Justin Smoak (Milwaukee Brewers) - Smoak has played in 30 games for the Brewers and has seven doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI. He had a combined six RBI with a pair of home runs in games against Pittsburgh on August 23 and Cincinnati on August 24.
- Christian Walker (Arizona Diamondbacks) - Walker leads the Major Leagues with 13 doubles to go along with a .299 batting average, four home runs and 21 RBI. He homered and drove in a pair of runs against San Francisco on August 29 and has had three home runs in the last six games.
- Tyler Webb (St. Louis Cardinals) - Webb is 1-1 with five strikeouts in nine innings of work for the Cardinals. He pitched a scoreless inning of work against Cleveland on August 28 and had a strikeout against Kansas City on August 25.
- Taylor Widener (Arizona Diamondbacks) - Widener has made 10 appearances for the Diamondbacks in 2020, striking out 20 batters in 18.1 innings pitched. He struck out six in three innings of work against Oakland on August 18.