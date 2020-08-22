SI.com
GamecockDigest
Crowe to Make MLB Debut Saturday Night with the Nationals

University of South Carolina Athletics

WASHINGTON, D.C. - University of South Carolina alum Wil Crowe  has been called up by the Washington Nationals and will be the starting pitcher for Saturday night's second game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park. Crowe becomes the 54th Gamecock to reach the Major Leagues and is the 10th to dot a Major League roster this season.

Crowe, who joins Taylor Widener and Max Schrock as Gamecocks who have made their MLB debut in 2020, was in the Alternate Training Site for the Nationals and will start the 7-inning game vs. the Marlins tonight. This is his fourth year in professional baseball, going 11-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 21 starts and 116.1 innings pitched in 2018. He was the Carolina League Pitcher of the Year that season and was the Nationals' Co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2018.

The Knoxville, Tenn., native was a three-year letterwinner for the Gamecocks, going 17-12 with a 3.48 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 235.1 innings pitched in his career. He was named to the 2014 NCAA Columbia Regional All-Tournament team, earned Freshman All-America honors from Baseball America that season, and was named a Preseason All-America third team selection by the same publication in 2017.

Crowe was a second round selection by the Nationals in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

The Gamecocks continued in shells on Saturday and head coach Will Muschamp said he likes what he saw from both the offense and defense.

