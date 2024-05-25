FINAL: Fielding Woes Once Again Hurt Gamecocks In Heartbreaking Extra Innings Loss To LSU Tigers
In a game that was almost a near-repeat of what happened on Thursday night, South Carolina's baseball team saw their offense score a bevy of runs, some promising signs from a couple of pitchers, and were reminded of what is by far their biggest weakness: fielding. One could say that the latter almost single-handily costed the Gamecocks a chance to play for an SEC Tournament Title, even after one of most confusing rulings fans will ever see was made in the 10th inning. Let's recap what happened.
In the first three and a half innings of play, it was all Carolina, who scored eight runs via two different RBI singles, a three-run home run from Dalton Reeves, and two different sacrifice flies. Combine the collective plate approach with Roman Kimball getting through the LSU lineup with his high-riding fastball, and the Gamecocks seemed destined for a chance at Sunday glory in Hoover.
Then, the bottom of the fourth arrived, and things went haywire fast. With two outs, Talmadge LeCroy misplayed a top-spinning grounder which directly led to one run being scored, which was later followed up by a hard-line drive that the Palmetto State native was unable to keep in front of him, leading to two more runs. Overall, the Tigers scored six runs in the half-inning, cutting South Carolina's lead to two and leading to Talmadge being benched for freshman infielder Lee Ellis.
The Gamecocks would get two runs back in the top of the 6th inning through a Cole Messina sacrifice fly, and a Kennedy Jones RBI single, but LSU would go on to score three unanswered runs to cut it to one. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ellis would endure his own nightmare-fueling stretch at third base. Pinch hitter Ethan Frey would hit a zinger in Lee's area, and the freshman attempted a tough back-handed grab to no avail. Then, Ellis would quickly field a bunt from the Tigers' Alex Milazzo, and after checking third base where no throw could be made, would lollipop a throw over the head of Parker Noland, leading to a tied ballgame.
Garrett Gainey would end the madness afterward, but couldn't do the same in the tenth inning, giving up a two-run walk-off home run to LSU's Steven Milam, eliminating South Carolina from the SEC Tournament. They'll learn their postseason spot on Monday afternoon.
