Baseball picks up 6-5 win over North Florida

Jeff Heinrich's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke a 5-all tie and lifted the University of South Carolina baseball team to a 6-5 win Tuesday afternoon at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks started the scoring in the bottom of the first as Noah Myers led off with a triple and scored on Heinrich's RBI groundout. North Florida answered with four runs in the top of the second on two hits, a pair of errors and three walks. The Ospreys sent nine men to the plate in that inning.

Carolina got two runs back in the bottom of the second on George Callil's first home run of the season. Bryant Bowen then tied the game at four in the third with a solo home run to the bullpen in left.

North Florida retook the lead in the fifth on a single up the middle from Abraham Sequera. Carolina tied it again on Wes Clarke's single to left. Heinrich then brought in the winning run in the sixth.

Redshirt freshman Julian Bosnic earned his first career win, pitching 2.2 innings of scoreless relief. TJ Shook picked up the save, striking out five in two innings of relief.

At the plate, Myers, Bowen and Andrew Eyster had two hits apiece, while Heinrich and Callil drove in a pair.

POSTGAME NOTES

All nine guys in the Carolina lineup had at least one hit on the night.

Carolina has 10 home runs on the season as Bowen becomes the third Gamecock to have more than one round tripper this year.

TJ Shook now has 10 strikeouts in four innings of relief this year.

Carolina pitching held UNF to just five hits on the night.