GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Baseball picks up 6-5 win over North Florida

University of South Carolina Athletics

Jeff Heinrich's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke a 5-all tie and lifted the University of South Carolina baseball team to a 6-5 win Tuesday afternoon  at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks started the scoring in the bottom of the first as Noah Myers led off with a triple and scored on Heinrich's RBI groundout. North Florida answered with four runs in the top of the second on two hits, a pair of errors and three walks. The Ospreys sent nine men to the plate in that inning.

Carolina got two runs back in the bottom of the second on George Callil's first home run of the season. Bryant Bowen then tied the game at four in the third with a solo home run to the bullpen in left.

North Florida retook the lead in the fifth on a single up the middle from Abraham Sequera. Carolina tied it again on Wes Clarke's single to left. Heinrich then brought in the winning run in the sixth.

Redshirt freshman Julian Bosnic earned his first career win, pitching 2.2 innings of scoreless relief. TJ Shook picked up the save, striking out five in two innings of relief.

At the plate, Myers, Bowen and Andrew Eyster had two hits apiece, while Heinrich and Callil drove in a pair.

POSTGAME NOTES

All nine guys in the Carolina lineup had at least one hit on the night.

Carolina has 10 home runs on the season as Bowen becomes the third Gamecock to have more than one round tripper this year.

TJ Shook now has 10 strikeouts in four innings of relief this year.

Carolina pitching held UNF to just five hits on the night.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Muschamp outlines areas of emphasis as Gamecocks head into spring practice

Muschamp said that after a 4-8 campaign last year, there is a lot of work to be done, but he listed five critical areas of emphasis as the Gamecocks begin spring practice.

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston Named Semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

Boston has carved out a spot on multiple national player of the year lists during her freshman year.

University of South Carolina Athletics

ICYMI: scenes from Kobe Bryant's memorial service.

Chaunte'l Powell

Wilder vs Fury Pt III?

Chaunte'l Powell

Betenbaugh Tosses Complete Game Shutout To Close Weekend

In her first career start and appearance, Bailey Betenbaugh tossed a complete-game shutout as the Gamecocks won 4-0.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Gamecocks Win SEC Title at No. 14 Kentucky

A 67-58 win at Kentucky coupled with Alabama upsetting Mississippi State gave the Gamecocks the outright title.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Gamecocks' mental toughness to be tested as regular season winds down

South Carolina is on the cusp of an outright SEC title and Dawn Staley said her team has to remain "locked in."

Chaunte'l Powell

Clarke leads Gamecocks past Northwestern

Wes Clarke set a new career high in RBI as the Gamecocks went on to win 12-3.

University of South Carolina Athletics

The NFL moves combine workouts to primetime television window. How does that affect the rest of the week?

Chaunte'l Powell

SI's 2020 NFL rankings. See where Javon Kinlaw ranks amongst other linemen.

Chaunte'l Powell