How To Watch: SEC Baseball Tournament, Elimination Game, No. 10 seed South Carolina Vs. No. 3 seed Kentucky
After falling to the LSU Tigers in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday night, South Carolina's baseball team has little time to pick themselves up before playing a game against the No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats that will decide whether they make it to the semifinals of the SEC Baseball Tournament or go home and await hearing their spot in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky was one of the two Top 5 teams the Gamecocks defeated in the regular season, with Carolina winning the series two games to one.
Mark Kingston's squad won what was essentially a war of attrition against the Wildcats in their first go-round, and that will likely be the same kind of battle the two teams endure once again on Friday. The Gamecocks have already used 11 pitchers in three days, with Chris Veach having made two appearances and throwing over 80 pitches total. Kentucky has used 10 pitchers after getting blown out by LSU in the second round and staving off the Arkansas Razorbacks in an elimination game on Thursday.
In terms of who could be available for both teams, South Carolina still hasn't used pitchers like Parker Marlatt, Roman Kimball, and Tyler Dean, and could use pitchers like Dylan Eskew and Matthew Becker who pitched on Tuesday against Alabama. The Cats, on the other hand, have two starters available in Mason Moore and Dominic Niman, along with relievers in Johnny Hummel and Cameron O'Brien who could potentially go despite throwing close to 20 pitches each against the Tigers.
Eskew did go six and a third innings against Kentucky back on April 28th, and although he wouldn't be able to go deep into this game, his pitch-to-contact style might be the Gamecocks' best bet to try and stifle the No. 1 offense from SEC play. The Wildcats also aren't an overpowering team on the mound as far as strikeouts are concerned and were tied for the third-highest walk total in league play, something Cole Messina and Carolina could use to their advantage.
How To Watch: SEC Baseball Tournament, Elimination Game, No. 10 seed South Carolina Vs. No. 3 seed Kentucky
- Gameday: Friday, May 23rd, 2024
- Venue: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (Hoover, AL)
- Game time: 4 PM ET
- TV/Streaming: SEC Network
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Radio: Gamecock Radio Network
You Might Also Like:
- FINAL: Home Run Ball, Chris Veach's Changeup Power Gamecocks Past Alabama In First Round Of SEC Baseball Tournament
- What The Metrics Say About South Carolina's Baseball Team Heading Into Conference Tournament Play
- BREAKING: Cole Messina Named A Second-Team All-SEC Selection By League Coaches
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Isaiah Collins on X: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!