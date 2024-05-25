Gamecock Digest

How To Watch: SEC Tournament, Semifinals, South Carolina Vs. LSU

May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder Blake Jackson (6) salutes his team after earning a walk against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports / Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Today, South Carolina baseball fans got to witness one of the great things about postseason baseball: unheralded players who had their inconsistencies in the regular season can become heroes when needed. Tomorrow, Gamecock fans will get to see another great aspect of the sport that no other major college sport guarantees in the postseason: a rare chance for payback. That's the opportunity that Mark Kingston's squad will have on Saturday afternoon in the SEC Tournament semifinals against the LSU Tigers, who scored the go-ahead run to defeat Carolina on Thursday night.

This time around, the Tigers have had an extra day off that Carolina hasn't gotten, which considering how hot their bats have been (31 runs scored in three games) might not be a bad thing for the Gamecocks. One area, however, that will serve as a perceived advantage for LSU will be the overall stamina of their pitching staff, who will likely have two of their top relievers in Griffin Herring and Gavin Guidry available to go. South Carolina has yet to use Roman Kimball, Joey Wittig, and Drake Quinn and could elect to use pitchers like Eli Jones, Ty Good, or Garrett Gainey, who all threw 54 or more pitches on Wednesday against Arkansas.

Kingston's team will have to essentially repeat the formula from Thursday night: score plenty of runs at the plate, hold them off long enough on the mound, and avoid costly mistakes in the field. The latter costed the Gamecocks the first time around. We'll see if things are any different tomorrow afternoon.

