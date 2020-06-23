GamecockDigest
MLBPA Agrees To A 60-Game 2020 Season

Chaunte'l Powell

After much deliberation, there will be major league baseball this year. 

ESPN reported that players have agreed to report to their respective training camps by July 1. The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported that July 24th will be opening day for the 2020 season. The season is expected to end by September 27.

Questions about whether a shortened season would even be worth playing for players arose and were discussed at length.

Had MLB players opted out of playing this season there would have been a huge financial loss as well as a loss of leverage in arbitration according to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci.

The Gamecocks have a number of players looking to make their MLB debut as South Carolina had a successful draft night and signing period immediately after.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski was selected 31st overall in competitive balance round A by the Pittsburgh Pirates on the first day. Mlodzinski was the highest Gamecock picked in the draft since Clarke Schmidt went No. 16 to the New York Yankees in 2017.

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Graham Lawson has signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Cubs on the first day undrafted college and high school players can sign deals with major league clubs.

Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher TJ Shook signed a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The SEC also made history on draft night by becoming the first conference in NCAA history to have three of the first five draft picks. 

