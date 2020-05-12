MLB Draft Shortened To Just Five Rounds And What That Means For The Gamecocks

This year’s MLB draft will be just five rounds instead of the lengthy 40 in years past.

Negotiations reportedly took place between the MLBA and MLBAPA where a 10-round option would’ve been the format, but the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.

ESPN also reported that undrafted players could be signed for a maximum of $20,000.

As of right now, the draft is reportedly expected to take place between June 10 and July 20.

This leaves college baseball players in a particularly tough situation, including South Carolina Gamecocks George Callil, Graham Lawson, Dallas Beaver and Bryant Bowen.

With a severely condensed draft players have to really gauge their draft stock to see if entering is beneficial to them. While the NCAA granted players an extra season due to the cancellations brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, it would still be costly as baseball is not a full scholarship sport.

South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston said earlier this spring that the four are looking to move on and play professionally, but no one had made a final decision yet.

“I think all four of them are hoping to be able to move on to professional baseball at this point,” he said. “I also think that they understand with a five-round draft that may not be in the cards yet. I think they’re all going to continue to weigh their options. I think all four, there’s a possibility that they could come back. There’s a possibility they some could move on to professional baseball. But they all have interest in coming back at this point, but they want to weigh their options and make sure they’re all making the right decisions moving forward.”

In his mock draft, MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo projected South Carolina’s right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski to be selected in the first round at number 29.

Mlodzinski has said he’s hopeful to be selected in the first round.