Gamecock In The Show Update
University of South Carolina Athletics
The 2020 Major League Baseball season continues as eight Gamecock alums are currently in the Show. Here's a recap with two weeks of play left in the regular season.
- Jackie Bradley Jr. (Boston Red Sox) - Bradley has played in 44 games for the Red Sox this season and has a .264 average with eight doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI. Bradley is hitting .296 in his last 15 games with three home runs and six driven in.
- Wil Crowe (Washington Nationals) - Crowe made his second career start for the Nationals at Atlanta on Sept. 4, striking out three in 2.1 innings. He then was assigned back to the Alternate Site after that outing.
- Grayson Greiner (Detroit Tigers) - Greiner has played in 18 games for the Tigers and has three home runs and eight RBI. He had a home run in a win over Minnesota on Sept. 6 that gave Detroit a late-inning lead.
- Whit Merrifield (Kansas City Royals) - Merrifield had played in 48 games for Kansas City, hitting .273 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBI. He went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI in a win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 13.
- Jordan Montgomery (New York Yankees) - Montgomery is 2-2 with 32 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched in eight starts for the Yankees. He struck out a season-high nine batters in a no-decision against Baltimore on Sept. 12. He also reached 200 career strikeouts in that outing.
- Clarke Schmidt (New York Yankees) - Schmidt made his Major League debut with the Yankees on Sept. 4 at Baltimore. He struck out a pair of batters in an inning against Toronto on Sept. 7. Schmidt was sent back to the Alternate Site on Sept. 13.
- Justin Smoak (San Francisco Giants) - Smoak signed a deal with the Giants on Sept. 9 and played in his first game with the new club on Sept. 13. He has seven doubles and five home runs between Milwaukee and San Francisco this season.
- Christian Walker (Arizona Diamondbacks) - Walker has played in 46 games for the Diamondbacks in 2020 and has a team-best 16 doubles to go along with six home runs and 31 RBI. He homered and drove in three against the Dodgers on Sept. 8.
- Tyler Webb (St. Louis Cardinals) - Webb has made 15 appearances for the Cardinals and is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched. He had a pair of strikeouts in 1.1 innings against Cincinnati on Sept. 12.
- Taylor Widener (Arizona Diamondbacks) - Widener has made 10 appearances for the Diamondbacks in 2020, striking out 20 batters in 18.1 innings pitched. He struck out six in three innings of work against Oakland on August 18. He was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 31.