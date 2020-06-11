GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Baseball's Mlodzinski Picked by Pirates on the First Day of the MLB Draft

University of South Carolina Athletics

SECAUCUS, N.J. - University of South Carolina redshirt sophomore pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski was selected in competitive balance round A by the Pittsburgh Pirates on the first day of the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Wednesday night (June 10). Mlodzinski was the 31st overall pick in the draft and the highest Gamecock picked in the draft since Clarke Schmidt went No. 16 to the New York Yankees in 2017.

Mlodzinski, a Hilton Head, S.C., native, was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched in the CoVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He combined on a shutout in the 10-0 Opening Day win over Holy Cross (Feb. 14), going seven innings in the victory. He struck out six in seven innings against Northwestern on Feb. 21 and earned the win in 5.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts against Cornell (March 6). Injury cut his sophomore season short, when he made three starts, striking out 11 in 10.2 innings pitched. He made 19 appearances in his freshman season of 2018, earning the win in the Greenville Regional championship game against UNC Wilmington.

The MLB Draft will conclude on Thursday night (June 11) with rounds 2-5. The draft will be televised on ESPN and MLB Network beginning at 5 p.m.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Commissioner Feels Confident In League's Ability To Resume Play

Chaunte'l Powell

NBA Close To Agreement About Players Who Want To Stay At Home

Chaunte'l Powell

Nascar Prohibits Confederate Flags From Events

Chaunte'l Powell

Athletes And Coaches In The Carolinas Taking Action Against Racial Inequality

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp called for action, Michael Jordan made a $100 million donation. Clemson's Deshaun Watson petitioning to remove offensive monument at Clemson.

Chaunte'l Powell

3-Star RB Commits To South Carolina

Chaunte'l Powell

Keying In On A Recruiting Hotspot For South Carolina: Frederick Douglass High

Brian Smith joins Gamecock Digest to discuss a talent hotspot that's pivotal in winning the SEC recruiting battle.

Brian Smith

NCAA Set To Take A Big Step Forward In Plan For Preseason Football

Chaunte'l Powell

NFL's Virtual Offseason Could End Early

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp Says Now's The Time For Action When It Comes to Social Justice

The South Carolina head football coach has been a man of few words on social media and Monday he said it's because now is the time for action.

Chaunte'l Powell

Getting Back Into The Swing Of Things: The Gamecock Defense

As the Gamecocks prepare to hit the field Monday for the first time in months, here's another look at the defense.

Chaunte'l Powell